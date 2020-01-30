EDGERTON
For the second time in two weeks, Beloit Turner’s boys basketball team won a Rock Valley Conference game without scoring more than 40 points.
On Thursday night, Dai’Vontrelle Strong hit the go-ahead basket with 50 seconds left to lift Turner to a 40-39 win over Edgerton.
The Trojans edged Evansville 39-37 last Friday.
With the victory, Turner improved to 10-1 in the Rock Valley and remained one game behind East Troy.
Edgerton, which had a chance to tie Turner for second place, slipped to 8-3 in conference play and was likely eliminated from title contention.
Turner point guard Derrick Wash Jr. said his team’s defense was the difference on a night when both teams struggled shooting.
“The last couple of games, our offense hasn’t been clicking so our defense has stepped up,” Wash Jr. said.
“And their (Edgerton) zone is ridiculous, so we knew we had to pick up our defensive intensity.
“We want to get it going more offensively, but with the way our defense is playing, we’re really pleased right now with where we’re at.”
Turner took the biggest lead of the game at 17-11 with 9:24 left in the first half, but it was back-and forth after that.
The game was tied 19-19 at halftime, and neither team led by more than four points in the second half.
Edgerton took its final lead on Clayton Jenny’s 3-pointer with 58 seconds left, but Turner answered when Strong got loose on the baseline and scored underneath.
The Crimson Tide missed on the ensuing possession and were forced to foul.
After back-to-back fouls, Jenny stole an inbounds pass to set up one final chance to win it.
Edgerton called a timeout and set up an isolation play for Jenny. The junior guard got a good look at the basket, but his 15-foot jumper with two seconds left was off. Turner grabbed the rebound and the win.
Edgerton coach Daryl Fox said defense was the key, especially for the visitors.
“They seemed to get a lot of easy looks on their end, while most of our shots were highly contested,” Fox said.
“And we also had a stretch of turnovers when we got the lead in the second half, and that’s very uncharacteristic of this team. You can’t turn it over on three straight possession in a close game like this.”
Edgerton senior center Nick Spang led all scorers with 16 points, but he was the only Crimson Tide player in double figures.
Strong paced Turner with 14 points, while Kenny Draeving added 10.
Turner coach Ken Watkins said winning at Edgerton is never easy.
“Edgerton is talented and so well-coached,” Watkins said. “You have to be prepared to go hard on both ends of the court for 36 minutes.
“And even though it was a slow-tempo type of game, holding them to 39 points says a lot about how well we played defensively. The guys did a great job of switching and staying active.”
Turner will take its six-game winning streak on the road to Whitewater on Tuesday. Edgerton hosts Jefferson that night.
TURNER 40, EDGERTON 39
Turner (40)—Wash Jr. 1-0-2; Strong 7-0-14; Majeed 2-0-4; Draeving 5-0-10; Burrows 3-0-9; Carter 0-1-1. Totals: 18-1-40
Edgerton (39)—Jenny 2-0-5; Rusch 1-3-5; Gullickson 3-0-6; Spang 6-4-16; Fox 1-0-2; Coombs 2-0-5. Totals: 15-7-39
Beloit Turner 19 21—40
Edgerton 19 20—39
3-point goals—Turner 3 (Burrows 3), Edgerton 2 (Jenny, Coombs). Free throws missed—Turner 2, Edgerton 4. Total fouls—Turner 12, Edgerton 12