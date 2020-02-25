BELOIT
Beloit Turner’s talent is as obvious as Dai’Vontrelle Strong taking an alley-oop pass and delivering a thunderous slam dunk. Or Derrick Wash stripping the ball in the backcourt and slipping a passing to Jordan Majeed to splash a long 3-pointer.
The intangibles? They were pretty obvious, too, Tuesday night.
The Trojans’ regular starters were not even in the lineup for the opening tipoff because they had requested head coach Ken Watkins give the “second senior five” that opportunity on Senior Night.
“I was planning on going with our regular starters,” the coach said after nearly all the Trojans saw action in a 76-52 thumping of a young Big Foot squad. “They asked if I’d start that next five. They’re all part of a real special group that has worked very hard.”
“They deserve that,” Majeed said. “Believe me, we enjoyed seeing them play.”
Turner’s victory, coupled with Edgerton’s win at previous Rock Valley-unbeaten East Troy, opened the door ever so slightly that the Trojans could still tie for a conference title when the season concludes Thursday night. East Troy (19-2, 16-1) plays its final regular-season game at Jefferson (9-12, 8-9). Turner (16-4, 15-2), plays at Brodhead (8-13, 5-12).
The Trojans got to see a lot of their teammates before it was over, but at the start, the Chiefs went up 4-3 before Watkins called on Majeed and Co. The first five responded with a 15-0 run to go up 18-4.
A few minutes later, they added an 11-2 run to go up 20 at 32-12. Majeed, who led the Trojans with 16 points, had eight during that stretch as Turner looked every bit the No. 1 seed it will be when the WIAA Division 3 tournament starts next week.
“We had a little extra energy because it was Senior Night, but we’re mainly prepping every day for the playoffs,” Majeed said. “We figured we should be able to take care of business these final two games and then be ready for when the postseason starts next Friday.”
Turner led at the half, 39-17, and then opened the second half with an impressive dunk by Strong.
“We got that dunk in the second half and it was nice, but then we had about three or four really bad defensive possessions where we gave up layups,” Watkins said. “But it’s hard to be critical. Everybody got minutes and I thought we got contributions from a lot of players. Overall, it was just a fun night.”
The Trojans had 14 3-pointers. Strong chipped in 15 points and Danny Burrows had 11.
The only detraction was that senior Kenny Draeving, while dressed, did not see action. He suffered a right knee injury last week against East Troy.
“He has a slight tear in his MCL and his ACL,” Watkins said. “He has a brace and he gave it a god during walk-throughs, but it didn’t feel right jumping. He wants to play badly, but he has a full-ride (football) scholarship to consider. He’s day-to-day, but he also may decide tomorrow to have surgery.”
If Draeving is sidelined, the Trojans will look for more contributions from 6-foot-4 junior Gavin Hanson.
“Gavin rebounds as well as anyone on our team,” Watkins said. “ He finishes well. He actually has a pretty good mid-range game as well. He’s just a little raw and he’s still learning the game. He has improved very quickly and he’s got a real bright future. We’re hoping he can give us something off the bench as we go into the playoffs.”
Big Foot (5-16, 3-14) was led by Gus Foster with 15 points.
“What we preach is that we want them to constantly progress, and win or lose we don’t want to take steps backward,” Big Foot head coach Hunter Price said. “I thought in the second half we played better.”
He said he’ll use the experienced Trojans as a model for his own program.
“Turner has really built a solid program,” Price said. “They have good kids and they work hard. They play tough. It’s a good comparison tool to say here’s where we could get to if we apply this much work and effort. I’m impressed with Turner.”
TURNER 76, BIG FOOT 52
Big Foot (52)—Greco 1-5-7, Peterson 1-2-4, Shallcross 1-0-3, Gillingham 2-3-7, Foster 5-3-15, Wilson 4-0-8, Schmitz 3-1-8. Totals: 17-14-52.
Turner (76)—Wash 1-0-3, Strong 6-3-15, Majeed 6-0-16, D. Burrows 4-0-11, Marquardt 3-0-9, Carter 2-0-6, Tinder 3-1-7, Luckett 1-0-2, Diehl 1-0-3, Hanson 2-0-4. Totals: 29-4-76.
Walworth Big Foot 17 35—52.
Beloit Turner 39 37—76
3-point goals—BF 4 (Foster 2, Shallcross, Schmitz), T 14 (Majeed 4, Burrows 3, Marquardt 3, Carter 2, Wash, Diehl). Free throws missed—BF 6, T 5. Total fouls—BF 11, T 18.