JANESVILLE
Janesville Craig baseball coach Vic Herbst knew his team wiould have to bring its "A" game to beat Sun Prairie on Monday.
The Cardinals came into the game unbeaten at 8-0 on the season and ranked first in the state in the Wisconsin Baseball Coaches' Association poll.
Unfortunately for the Cougars, their effort would grade out to a C, at best.
Sun Prairie stole 10 bases, took advantage of four Craig errors and eight walks in rolling to an 11-2 Big Eight Conference win at Riverside Park.
Craig (6-3, 5-2) simply had no answer for a talented Sun Prairie roster that features four Division I recruits.
"You can't go up against a team like that and have the physical and mental errors we had," Herbst said. "We walked too many guys. Gave them too many free runners, and good teams like that are going to make you pay.
"At the end of the day, we've got to clean things up because we play them again on Wednesday."
Sun Prairie scored eight runs the first three innings, including four in the top of the second. Three Craig errors and two walks led to the four runs in the second. The Cardinals made it 8-0 in the third thanks to another Craig error, three wild pitches and an RBI single from University of Iowa recruit Addison Ostrenga.
The Cougars finally got on the board with two runs in the fourth. With one out, a walk, hit-by-pitch and Jack Adams' single loaded the bases. Sun Prairie starter Brady Stevens got a strikeout for the second out, but Joe Stried ripped a single to left to score two.
"They only outhit us by two, but we hurt ourselves in so many other ways," Herbst said. "You simply can't give teams extra outs, and you certainly can't allow that many walks or stolen bases. We were outmanned in every category.
"We'll see what we're made of now. We'll practice tomorrow, work on some things and get ready to play them again in two days."
Sun Prairie hosts Craig on Wednesday.
SUN PRAIRIE 11, CRAIG 2
Sun Prairie;143;001;2--11;9;1
Janesville Craig;000;200;0--2;7;4
Stevens, Hunley (4), Petsch (7) and Caron; Ryan, Gudenschwager (3) and Udelhofen
Leading hitters--Shepard 2x4, Hamilton 3x4, Ostrenga 2x3, J. Stried 2x3, Adams 2x3
SO--Stevens 7, Hunley 3, Petsch 2, Ryan 1, Gudenschwager 3. BB--Stevens 2, Ryan 5, Gudenschwager 3