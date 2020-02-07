Top-ranked and unbeaten Madison La Follette continued to roll in Big Eight Conference boys basketball Friday night.
The Lancers hit 11 3-pointers en route to an 85-45 win over Janesville Parker.
Isaiah Stewart scored 17 points to lead four La Follette (15-0, 12-0) players in double figures.
The Lancers led 43-28 at half.
"Everybody talks about how athletic La Follette is and how good they're are defensively, which they are, but people forget that they can really shoot the ball, too," Parker coach Matt Bredesen said. "And they're so deep and so athletic that if you can't break their pressure and set up offensively, they just force you to play faster than you want to.
"We actually played a pretty good first half and did a nice job of moving the ball around and getting good looks, but we were still down 15. That's just a very, very good basketball team."
Brady Biba had 12 points to lead Parker (4-12, 2-10).
The Vikings host Madison East on Thursday.
LA FOLLETTE 85, PARKER 45
Parker (45)--Vernon 2; Galvan 3; DeLong 9; Connors 4; Biba 12; Hartwig 4; Nabor 2; Weis 9. Totals: 19-4-45.
La Follette (85)--De. Gray 13; Stewart 17; Probst 14; Gibbs 8; Sims 3; Cloud 6; Prather 7; Roth 2; Riak 4; Lashore 12. Totals: 31-13-85.
Janesville Parker;28;17--45
Madison La Follette;43;42--85
3-point goals--Parker 3 (Galvan, DeLong, Weis) La Follette 11 (Probst 4, Prather 2, Gray 2, Gibbs, Sims, Lashore). Free throws missed--Parker 4, La Follette 5. Total fouls--Parker 13, La Follette 11