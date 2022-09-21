JVG_220921_HALLOFFAME.jpg
Janesville Craig assistant boys basketball coach Tom Neuenschwander will be inducted into the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame this Saturday in Wisconsin Dells.

 Anthony Wahl

Tom Neuenschwander wanted to join the Janesville Craig High boys basketball staff as a 21-year-old student-teacher in 1973, but there was no room on the bench for him.

Twelve years later, after he taught and was the head basketball coach at Parkview High in Orfordville, there was an opening at Craig as an assistant to Bob Suter.

