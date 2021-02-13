Sussex Hamilton's boys basketball team was dialed in from the outside Saturday afternoon.
The visiting Chargers hit 17 3-pointers en route to a 108-75 win over Janesville Craig on Bob Suter Court in the regular-season finale.
Craig (9-14) trailed by 19 at half and gave up 61 points in the second half.
Angelo Rizzo had 29 points to lead the Cougars.
Craig opens up postseason play Tuesday when it hosts Monona Grove in a Division 1 quarterfinal game.
HAMILTON 108, CRAIG 75
Hamilton (108)--Baisden 5-1-11; Resch 12-1-30; Eichmann 1-1-3; Martell 2-0-4; Dolney 1-0-3; Hoffman 2-0-5; Larson 1-0-2; Spencer 1-0-3; Smith 8-2-25; Konop 2-2-7; Reider 3-2-8; Horn 1-0-2; DeGeorge 1-0-3; Hibicke 1-0-2. Totals: 41-9-108
Craig (75)--DeValk 1-1-3; Harriel 3-4-10; Bertagnoli 2-1-5; Brown 1-3-5; Stried 0-1-1; DeGraaf 2-3-7; Halverson 4-1-12; Rizzo 13-2-29; Currie 1-0-3. Totals: 27-16-75
Sussex Hamilton;47;61--108
Janesville Craig;28;47--65
3-point goals--Hamilton 17 (Smith 7, Resch 5, Dolney, Hoffman, DeGeorge, Konop, Spencer), Craig 5 (Halverson 3, Rizzo, Currie). Free throws missed--Hamilton 5, Craig 10. Total fouls--Hamilton 20, Craig 14