Sun Prairie’s boys basketball team picked up a big road win Thursday night.
Playing in only their second game of the season, the Cardinals held on for a 73-71 nonconference win over Edgerton.
Parker Olson had 26 points and made three of Sun Prairie’s 10 3-pointers.
Clayton Jenny had a game-high 27 points for Edgerton, which slipped to 15-4 with the loss.
SUN PRAIRIE 73, EDGERTON 71
Sun Prairie (73)—Olson 10-3-26; Carpenter 5-2-12; Hostakker 2-0-5; Gothard 1-0-3; Ostrenga 4-0-8; Radland 1-0-2; Hanseon 5-0-15; Olsen 1-0-2. Totals: 29-5-73
Edgerton (71)—Knauf 1-1-3; Jenny 12-3-27; Hanson 5-1-15; Coombs 7-0-16; Krause 1-0-2; Fox 4-0-8. Totals: 30-5-71
Sun Prairie 38 35—73
Edgerton 39 32—71
3-point goals—Sun Prairie 10 (Hanson 5, Olson 3, Gothard, Hostakker), Edgerton 6 (Hanson 4, Coombs 2). Free throws missed—Sun Prairie 5, Edgerton 6. Total fouls—Sun Prairie 14, Edgerton 16
- Evansville 55, Whitewater 50—The visiting Blue Devils pulled away late for the nonconference win.
Tyr Severson had 15 points to lead Evansville (13-2).
Jake Martin had a game-high 22 points for Whitewater (5-7).
EVANSVILLE 55, WHITEWATER 50
Whitewater (50)—Martin 9-4-22; Grosinske 4-0-9; Zimdars 3-0-7; Brown 2-3-7; Nickels 2-0-5. Totals: 20-7-50
Evansville (55)—Maves 2-0-5; Miller 4-6-14; Bisch 1-0-2; Howlett 2-0-5; Severson 7-1-15; Thompson 5-2-14. Totals: 21-9-55
Whitewater 21 29—50
Evansville 19 36—55
3-point goals—Whitewater 3 (Nickels, Zimdars, Grosinske), Evansville 3 (Thompson 2, Maves). Free throws missed—Whitewater 2, Evansville 2. Total fouls—Whitewater 12, Evansville 14. Fouled out—Stencel
- Brodhead 71, Jefferson 65—The host Cardinals got 23 points from Owen Leifker in the nonconference win.
BRODHEAD 71, JEFFERSON 65
Jefferson (65)—Miller 5-1-15; McGraw 3-3-10; Martin 7-2-16; Gehl 1-0-3; Phillips 2-1-5; Huffman 2-1-7; Devine 4-1-9. Totals: 24-9-65
Brodhead (71)—Walker 3-3-9; Green 4-5-15; Engen 3-2-8; Leifker 8-5-23; Anderson 1-0-3; Baegli 2-1-5; Markow 4-5-14. Totals: 23-21-71
Jefferson 35 30—65
Brodhead 36 35—71
3-point goals—Jefferson 8 (Miller 4, Huffmann 2, Gehl, McGraw), Brodhead 4 (Leifker 2, Malkow, Anderson). Free throws missed—Jefferson 7, Brodhead 11. Total fouls—Jefferson 23, Brodhead 17
- East Troy 74, Big Foot 53—Gus Foster scored a game-high 32 points for the Chiefs but it was not enough in the nonconference loss to the host Trojans.
Big Foot (6-13) trailed by six at half but was outscored 40-25 in the second half.
Girls
- Elkhorn 63, Delavan-Darien 25—Anastacia Grochowski scored 18 points to lead the Elks past visiting Delavan-Darien.
Mikayla Champeny added 13 points and Dillyn Ivey had 11 for the winners.
Rylee Crull led the Comets with 11 points.
ELKHORN 63, DELAVAN-DARIEN 25
Delavan-Darien (25)—Ruesch 3-0-8; Crull, 3-5-11; E. Gonzalez, 2-0-4; Williams, 1-0-2. Totals: 9-5-25.
Elkhorn (63)—Anzalone, 3-0-9; Jacobs, 1-0-2; Arnold, 2-1-5; Tuescher, 2-0-5; Ivey, 5-1-11; Grochowski, 8-2-18; Champeny, 5-2-13. Totals: 26-5-63.
Delavan-Darien 10 15—25
Elkhorn 28 35—63
3-point goals—DD 2 (Ruesch 2), E 6 (Anzalone 3, Arnold, Tuescher, Champeny). Free throws missed—DD 5, E 5. Total fouls—DD 10, E 7.