JANESVILLE

Sun Prairie’s boys basketball team put on a clinic on how to play man-to-man defense Thursday night.

The Cardinals limited Janesville Parker to 12 points and forced 10 turnovers in the first half en route to a 66-40 Big Eight Conference win.

Sun Prairie won its fifth straight to go to 11-4 overall and 7-4 in the conference.

Parker (2-13, 1-11) lost its fourth straight. It had no answer for Sun Prairie’s length and athleticism.

Parker coach Matt Bredesen, whose team lost to Sun Prairie 72-60 in the first meeting this season, said the Cardinals were a different team the second time around.

“Delaware Hale is a legitimate scholarship player, and (Cooper) Nelson is a difficult matchup, and neither one of them played against us the first time,” Bredesen said. “When they get everybody back, because the (Colin) Schaefer kid is still out, they may end up being the best team in our conference.

“Our biggest problem tonight is that we didn’t come out with the necessary energy from the start. They were the aggressor, and when you’re playing good teams you can’t let them throw the first punch.”

Parker took its only lead of the game at 2-1 on Tremar Curry’s basket 16:15 to play in the half, but it was all Sun Prairie after that.

The Cardinals went on a 16-2 run to open up a 17-4 lead with 9:16 to play in the first half. Another 14-6 run stretched the lead to 31-10 with 2:47 left.

Eight different players scored for Sun Prairie in the first half and 12 total for the game. Alex Voigt was the only Cardinals player in double figures with 10 points.

Leading 35-12 at the break, Sun Prairie began the second half with an 11-6 run to push the lead to 46-18 with 12:21 left.

Sun Prairie coach Jeff Boos emptied his bench with more than 10 minutes to play and let the second- and third-stringers finish the game.

Curry had a game-high 17 points for Parker, which hosts Madison La Follette on Saturday afternoon.

“We told the kids at halftime that we wanted to see more energy the second half, and I thought they responded well and gave us that,” Bredesen said. “We played much harder the second half.

“We’re still very young and playing a lot of sophomores. They’ve got to learn to make the most of each and every opportunity they get no matter what the score is.”

SUN PRAIRIE 66, PARKER 40

Sun Prairie (66)—Nelson 3-0-6; Williams 3-3-9; B. Voigt 3-2-8; Hughes 1-0-2; Hale 4-0-8; Wherley 2-0-4; A. Voigt 5-0-10; Auston 3-2-9; Hawk 1-0-2; Lyles 1-0-2; Kluesner 0-2-2; Karner 0-4-4. Totals: 26-13-66

Parker (40)—Dahlke 1-0-3; Weis 1-0-2; Curry 6-4-17; Hartwig 3-0-6; A. Thompson 0-1-1; DeLong 3-2-9; Kluge 1-0-2. Totals: 15-7-40

Sun Prairie 35 31—66

Janesville Parker 12 28—40

3-point goals—Sun Prairie 1 (Auston), Parker 3 (Dahlke, Curry, DeLong). Free throws missed—Sun Prairie 12, Parker 8. Total fouls—Sun Prairie 15, Parker 18