Janesville Craig’s boys basketball team suffered its first loss of the season Friday.

Third-ranked Sun Prairie opened up a 13-point halftime lead en route to a 78-65 Big Eight Conference win.

Senior guard Colin Schaefer, the Big Eight’s second leading scorer at 19.8 points per game, had 25 points to lead the Cardinals. Sun Prairie made 12 3-point shots in the game, including nine the first half.

Craig trailed 45-33 at half.

“We had given up 45 points at halftime, and still felt like we executed our game plan pretty well,” Craig coach Ben McCormick said. “They just shot the ball extremely well.

“And they hurt us on the boards all game long, especially on their offensive end. We felt like they just beat us, and we didn’t beat ourselves. I’m proud of our effort.”

Craig sophomore point guard Marshaun Harriel tied Schaefer for game-high honors with 25 points, while junior Angelo Rizzo chipped in 24. Harriel had 17 points the second half.

Craig hosts Milwaukee Hamilton in a nonconference game next Friday.

SUN PRAIRIE 78, CRAIG 65Craig (65)—Harriel 9-7-25; Scoville 4-3-11; Clark 1-0-2; Brown 1-0-2; Rizzo 8-6-24; Hughes 0-1-1. Totals: 23-17-65

Sun Prairie (78)—Schaefer 10-2-25; Ostrenga 2-1-5; Luster 4-0-11; Hale 6-2-15; Radlin 3-2-11; Ware 2-1-5; Carpenter 1-0-3; Goethard 1-0-3. Totals: 29-8-78

Janesville Craig 32 33—65

Sun Prairie 45 33—78

Three-point goals—Craig 3 (Rizzo 2, Scoville), Sun Prairie 12 (Schaefer 3, Luster 3, Radlin 3, Hale, Goethard, Carpenter). Free throws missed—Craig 9, Sun Prairie 7. Total fouls—Craig 14, Sun Prairie 18