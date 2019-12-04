BELOIT

Beloit Turner boys basketball coach Ken Watkins said there would be no nights off this season in the rugged Rock Valley Conference.

Bring an attitude and toughness each and every game, or wins would be hard to come by.

The Trojans brought it at just the right time Tuesday night.

Dai’Vontrelle Strong scored 19 points and DJ Wash made a key steal and layup with 40 seconds left to lift Turner to a 50-47 Rock Valley win over Evansville.

Evansville (1-2, 0-1) led 47-43 with 5:14 left, but Turner (2-0, 1-0) scored the final seven points of the game.

“At crunch time, we made enough plays to win the game,” Watkins said. “But we also shot ourselves in the foot enough times throughout the course of the game.

“We just didn’t do enough of the little things for the most part. But we get out of here with a win against a good and well-coached Evansville team.”

No play was bigger than Wash’s steal and layup with 40 seconds left. The senior guard stole the ball at midcourt and raced in for a bucket to push the lead to 50-47.

Evansville had a chance to tie the game with a 3-pointer in the final seconds, but Seth Maag’s attempt bounced off the back of the rim.

The Blue Devils, who played without two-time all-Rock Valley Conference first-team selection Sulley Geske, built a seven-point lead early in the second half.

The Trojans stormed back thanks to a 9-0 run and took a 35-33 lead on Strong’s basket with 12:10 left.

The teams then traded baskets before Evansville rattled off seven straight points to lead 42-38 on two Maag free throws with 9:02 left.

Leading by one with exactly three minutes to play, Turner went to its four-corner offense to run clock. The Trojans ran off 1:48 before throwing the ball away. Evansville had a chance to take the lead, but Wash came up with his play of the game.

“We did exactly what we wanted to do coming in, and that was dictate the pace of play,” Evansville coach Kendall Buttchen said. “There was no way we wanted to get into a track meet with Turner.

“At the end, we gave ourselves a chance, and that’s all you can ask for. To have a shot at the end against a state-ranked team, I’m so proud of our guys.”

Strong was the only player in double figures for Turner, while Trey Louis led Evansville with 14 points.

Turner hosts Edgerton in another critical early-season conference clash Friday. Evansville plays at Whitewater that night.

TURNER 50, EVANSVILLE 47Evansville (47)—Borchardt 3-1-7; Louis 4-6-14; Maag 4-2-11; Mielke 2-0-6; Anderson 0-1-1; Miller 1-0-2; Thompson 2-2-6. Totals: 16-12-47

Turner (50)—Wash 4-0-8; Strong 8-3-19; Majeed 3-1-9; Draeving 2-0-5; Tinder 0-3-3; Carter 1-0-3; Hoppe 0-1-1; Heldt 1-0-2. Totals: 19-8-50

Evansville 26 21—47

Beloit Turner 24 26—50

3-point goals—Evansville 3 (Mielke 2, Maag), Turner 4 (Majeed 2, Carter, Draeving). Free throws missed—Evansville 9, Turner 5. Total fouls—Evansville 16, Turner 20.