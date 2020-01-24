BELOIT
On Friday night at Barkin Arena, the Beloit Memorial boys basketball team had the performance it has been waiting for all season.
Janesvlle Craig, on the other hand, had an evening to forget.
The Purple Knights won the energy battle and the game easily, defeating their rivals to the north 81-64 in a Big Eight Conference game.
“We know that Barkin provides a great atmosphere to play in and that Beloit would be ready to play,” Craig coach Ben McCormick said. “And it really helped that they hit some shots right out of the gate and we didn’t. We had some really good looks from distance. We didn’t knock them down.”
It was the second victory in a row for the Knights after opening the season with seven straight losses, many of them coming in unsightly fashion.
Beloit Memorial head coach Dondre Bell said he feels the team is coming together.
“These last two games, we’ve been playing with a lot of confidence,” Bell said.
“We’ve got some guys that can really get up and down the court. I tell the guys on the bench, they’ve got to be involved, yelling out the screens and providing that energy, so that when they go in the game, they are automatically ready to go.”
The Knights had a balanced scoring effort, led by senior Jaden Bell’s 27 points. Kobe Chandler added 19, while Shelvin Garrett finished with 13.
“That’s when we are at our best, when everyone is contributing,” Chandler said. “We can do everything on the court, and Coach Bell was telling us to play with confidence. That’s what we did. We drove to the basket, we went up with our shots, and we shot free throws with confidence. It was a great win for us.”
Beloit got off to a terrific start, commanding a 16-7 lead and eventually going up 21 points in the first half before settling for a 43-26 halftime advantage.
Craig tried to make a go of it in the second half, eventually cutting the Beloit lead to 13 points with six minutes left, but Jaden Bell scored five straight points to quell any notion of a comeback.
“You’ve got to give Beloit credit,” McCormick said. “They had a good game plan and they executed it well.”
Craig was led by Connor Clark’s 17 points, while Angelo Rizzo had 12 and Marshaun Harriel finished with 11.
It was the third straight loss for the Cougars, who will host Parker Thursday night.
“Our kids are really positive,” McCormick said. “They believe they can play with anyone in the conference, and if you look at us the first time through, that’s what we did.
“That was good news and bad news, I guess. It shows we have a tendency to play to the level of our competition. Our goal tonight was to play a full game, but we didn’t do that.”
BELOIT 81, CRAIG 64
Craig (64)—Harriel 4-3-11, Scoville 3-1-7, Rizzo 4-2-12, Clark 5-5-17, Halverson 2-2-8, Hughes 2-0-6. Totals: 20-13-64.
Beloit (81)—Smith 2-0-4, Hannah 2-0-4, Farr 3-1-7, Harris 1-1-3, Bell 12-0-27, Garrett 4-2-13, Chandler 6-3-19, Boyd 1-0-2, Azeez 1-0-2. Totals: 32-7-81.
Janesville Craig 26 38—64
Beloit Memorial 43 38—81
3-point goals—Craig 8 (Rizzo 2, Clark 2, Halverson 2, Hughes 2), Beloit 10 (Garrett 4, Chandler 4, Bell 3). Free throws missed—Craig 11, Beloit 8.