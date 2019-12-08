MILTON

A couple of strong defensive stretches from Stoughton’s boys basketball team proved to be the difference Saturday afternoon.

Milton was held without a field goal for the first 7:45 of the game as the Vikings defeated the Red Hawks, 58-48, in a Badger South Conference game.

Stoughton (4-0, 1-0) also held Milton (1-2, 0-1) without a field goal from the 4:47 mark to the 40 second mark in the second half. During that time, Stoughton increased its 48-42 advantage to 55-42.

“Stoughton has been a potent defensive team since I’ve been here,” Milton head coach Alex Olson said. “Everything is tougher against them offensively. A struggling start isn’t something we anticipated, but something we talked about. We knew there was going to be a point in the game where four or five minutes we could be stuck.”

Milton trailed 15-6 with 6:50 remaining in the first half, but finished off the first with a 17-11 run to go into halftime down 26-23.

Junior Sam Burdette scored nine of the 17 points during the run, connecting on three 3-pointers.

Down 38-28 with 11:54 in the second half, Campion scored 12 of the Red Hawks’ next 14 points to the cut to the deficit to six at 48-42 with 4:42 remaining.

“Jack’s a total spark plug, that’s why he’s circled on opposing coaches scouting reports ever week,” Olson said. “If you relax for a second on him, he’ll take full advantage.”

But the Stoughton defense staggered the Milton offense down the home stretch, allowing just six points on two field goals the final 4:41.

“We definitely knew it was going to be a low-scoring game to start with, we know each other so well,” Olson said.

Burdette scored 14 points, recording four 3-pointers.

Stoughton’s Adam Hobson finished with a game-high 18 points.

The Red Hawks plays Edgerton (2-1) in a nonconference game Monday in Milton at 7:15 p.m.

STOUGHTON 58, MILTON 48

Stoughton (58)—McGee, 3-1-8; Knauf, 1-1-4; Hobson, 6-3-18; Sproul, 4-2-10; Jaskulke, 0-1-1; Fernholz, 1-4-6; Nelson, 5-1-11. Totals: 20-12-58.

Milton (48)—Campion, 5-6-16; Jordahl, 0-2-2; Burrows, 2-0-4; Nelson, 1-0-2; Weberpal, 1-0-2; Widner, 2-0-5; Burdette, 5-0-14; Bothun, 1-0-3. Totals: 17-8-48.

Stoughton 26 32—58

Milton 23 25—58

Three-point field goals—S 4 (Hobson 3, McGee), M 6 (Burdette 4, Widner, Bothun). Free throws missed—S 5, M 3. Total fouls—S 18, M 17.