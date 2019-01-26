JANESVILLE

Madison La Follette needed seven minutes to warm up Saturday afternoon.

From there, the No. 6-ranked Division 1 team in the state seemingly couldn’t miss.

The Lancers made 14 of their last 19 field-goal attempts to end the first half, pulling away from the Vikings for a 73-32 Big Eight Conference victory at Parker.

“They’re very good and have some very good players,” Parker coach Matt Bredesen said. “And when the dust clears, they could potentially win this league.”

La Follette improved to 13-3 overall and 11-2 in league play—one game behind league-leading Madison East. Parker fell to 2-14 and 1-12.

The Vikings needed nearly four minutes to get on the scoreboard, but they capitalized on cold early shooting from the Lancers to lead 9-7 seven minutes into the game.

Troy Reeves and La Follette took over from there. Reeves, who was 7 of 8 in the first half off the bench, provided five quick points during an 11-2 run that gave the Lancers the lead for good.

“At the beginning of the game, we controlled offense, which is what we did at their place the first time,” Bredesen said. “But once they sped us up, they were kind of off to the races.”

Overall, La Follette closed the half on a 35-14 run to take a 42-23 lead into the break. Despite missing 8 of their first 10 shots, the Lancers shot 55.8 percent from the field in the first half.

“The first time around, they gave us a good matchup, and (Tremar Curry) and (Robert DeLong) had really good games,” said La Follette coach Curtrel Robinson, whose team won 74-62 in the first meeting with Parker.

“Our game plan was to jump on them right away.”

The Lancers carried their momentum into the second half. They scored the first 17 points coming out of the break, including 11 from Isaiah Stewart, who didn’t score in the first half.

Parker made just one field goal in the second half—a 3-pointer from Robert DeLong.

“It didn’t really need to be (a struggle); I just thought we stopped running offense and started settling for quick stuff,” Bredesen said. “They were letting us have those quick shots, and we kind of bought into that. … That’s a common thing that happens when you get down a fair amount at halftime, you try to hit shots quick. We didn’t hit shots and didn’t slow the tempo down.”

La Follette eventually pushed its lead to the 40-point mark, and the final six minutes of the game were played with a running clock.

Reeves finished with a game-high 18 points.

Matthew Hartwig scored 10 of his team-high 11 in the first half for Parker, which resumes play Friday at East.

LA FOLLETTE 73, PARKER 32

La Follette (73)—Do. Gray 3-2-9, Da. Gray 1-0-2, Probst 3-1-9, Ingram 2-2-6, Reeves 8-0-18, Stewart 3-3-11, Prather 2-3-7, Franchini 1-0-2, De. Gray 3-1-7, Kunkel 1-0-2. Totals: 27-12-73.

Parker (32)—Dahlke 0-2-2, DeLong 1-1-4, A. Thompson 1-0-2, E. Thompson 1-3-5, Weis 0-1-1, Curry 1-4-7, Hartwig 4-2-11. Totals: 8-13-32.

Madison La Follette 42 31—73

Janesville Parker 23 9—32

3-point goals—La Follette 7 (Probst 2, Reeves 2, Stewart 2, Do. Gray), Parker 3 (DeLong, Curry, Hartwig). Free throws missed—La Follette 7, Parker 9. Total fouls—La Follette 18, Parker 18. Fouled out—Weis.