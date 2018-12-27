JANESVILLE
Madison East’s boys basketball team needed about 50 seconds to flash its speed Thursday night.
Two and a half minutes into a game at Janesville Craig, the Purgolders hadn’t scored and trailed by seven points.
Fifty seconds later, they led by two.
East, ranked No. 3 in the latest Division 1 state coaches poll, scored 21 fast-break points in the first half and cruised to an 84-59 Big Eight Conference victory on Bob Suter Court.
Craig fell to 5-4 overall and 3-4 in league play.
“We knew they were going to be a good team, and give them credit because they made a lot of plays,” Craig coach Ben McCormick said. “They’re a talented basketball team. But we had so many live-ball turnovers that led directly to points. I think we gave up 16 points on layups in the first half.”
East never trailed again after scoring nine points in those four early possessions to go up 9-7. The teams were tied 15-15 with 11:30 left in the half, but East senior Damontae Thompson buried a 3-pointer to give his team the lead for good.
The Purgolders (11-0 overall, 7-0) led by 15 points at halftime.
“I think they hit two or three 3s in the first half and had no mid-range, all the rest were layups, and they had 41 points at halftime,” McCormick said. “That was one of the most disappointing things … we talked about keeping them out of the paint and making them beat us from the outside. It’s easier to say than do.”
Thompson finished with 20 points, and Anthony Washington had 21 for an East team that stretched its lead to 21 over the first seven minutes of the second half and essentially coasted from there.
Senior Jack Huml scored 15 of his game-high 22 points in the second half, making half of Craig’s 10 3-pointers on the night. Senior Aaron Leverson and sophomore Angelo Rizzo each pitched in 10 points.
“I thought we could’ve had more post touches than we did, which I think would’ve helped us slow down a little bit and get open looks,” McCormick said. “The good news is we get another chance tomorrow.”
The Cougars turn right around and play a nonconference game at Milwaukee Hamilton on Friday night.
EAST 84, CRAIG 59
East (84)—Jones 4-3-12, Walsvick 1-0-2, Washington 7-6-21, McKinley 2-0-4, Thompson 9-0-20, McIntosh 2-0-4, Baumann 2-0-6, Boyton 2-0-4, Justice 2-0-4, Davis 2-0-4, Neubauer 1-0-3. Totals: 34-9-84.
Craig (59)—Huml 8-1-22, Bertagnoli 1-0-3, Rizzo 4-1-10, Fieiras 3-0-7, Leverson 4-1-10, Lynch 3-0-7. Totals: 23-3-59.
Madison East;41;43—84
Janesville Craig;26;33—59
3-point goals—East 7 (Thompson 2, Baumann 2, Jones, Washington, Neubauer), Craig 10 (Huml 5, Leverson, Bertagnoli, Fieiras, Rizzo, Lynch). Free throws missed—East 5, Craig 2. Total fouls—East 10, Craig 13.
