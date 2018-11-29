EDGERTON
Despite being the tallest player on the court, Edgerton’s Nick Spang was a non-factor in the first half of Thursday night’s Rock Valley Conference boys basketball game against Beloit Turner.
The 6-foot-8 center had zero points and two turnovers in the first 18 minutes.
Spang played like a man possessed in the second half.
Spang had 12 points and was one of three players in double figures as the Crimson Tide pulled away for a 66-53 win in the conference opener for both teams.
Edgerton (1-1) ended the game on a 13-3 run, including Spang’s three-point play with 51 seconds left that pushed the lead to 64-53.
Edgerton coach Daryl Fox said he and the coaching staff addressed Spang’s first half with him in the locker room at the break.
“We challenged him at halftime, and he answered the bell big time,” Fox said. “He was a difference-maker the second half.
“The first half he was timid and played behind the basket, but I’m really proud of how he took the coaching and the challenge and went out and really asserted himself that second half.”
Edgerton led by three at half, and the lead went back-and-forth the first six minutes of the second half.
Turner (0-2) took its last lead of the game at 41-39 on Jordan Majeed’s 3-pointer.
Edgerton answered with a 12-4 run capped off by a Spang free throw that made it 51-45 with 8:33 to play.
The Trojans got within three on two Steve Dillard free throws with 2:59 to play, but the Crimson Tide responded with a 9-0 run to put the game away.
Turner coach Ken Watkins, whose team is without a couple key players, said Edgerton deserved the win.
“You’ve got to tip your cap to Edgerton,” Watkins said. “They’re are a gritty team. They play hard and are well-coached.
“They outplayed us. They outrebounded us and they outcoached us. You’ve got to bring your best when you play Edgerton, and we didn’t do that tonight.”
Majeed led all scorers with 16 points, despite sitting out most of the first half with three fouls. Dillard added 14 points for the Trojans.
Brian Rusch had 13 points to lead Edgerton, while point guard Clayton Jenny added 10 points.
EDGERTON 66, TURNER 53
Turner (53)—Majeed 5-3-16; Wash Jr. 3-0-6; Draeving 1-0-2; Tinder 2-2-6; Dillard 4-4-14; Sawyer 1-0-2; D. Burrows 1-0-3; Hoppe 1-1-3. Totals: 18-10-53
Edgerton (66)—Hanson 2-1-6; Rusch 4-2-13; Norland 3-3-9; Wille 3-0-8; Spang 5-2-12; Jenny 3-3-10; P. Fox 2-2-7; Krause 0-1-1. Totals: 22-14-66
Beloit Turner28 25—53
Edgerton 31 35—66
3-point goals—Turner 7 (Dillard 3, Majeed 3, D. Burrows), Edgerton 8 (Rusch 3, Wille 2, Hanson, Jenny, P. Fox). free throws missed—Turner 7, Edgerton 6. Total fouls—Turner 20, Edgerton 12.
GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement
Report comment abuse