Carter Kammes and Drew Davey proved to be the dynamic duo Friday night for the Elkhorn Area boys basketball team.
Kammes and Davey combined for 46 points to lead the Elks to a 62-60 win over Union Grove in the Southern Lakes Conference-opener for both teams.
Elkhorn (1-3, 1-0) won despite missing nine free throws in the second half. Kammes finished with 24 points and Davey added 22, including 17 in the second half.
ELKHORN 62, UNION GROVE 60
Elkhorn (62)--Davey 8-1-22; Christensen 2-0-5; Etten 2-4-8; Paddock 0-1-1; Kammes 9-4-24; Stebnitz 1-0-2. Totals: 22-10-62
Union Grove (60)--Lee 1-1-4; Nowak 3-3-9; Barber 4-3-13; Ross 2-2-7; Orcutt 0-3-3; VanDeWaler 1-0-3; Skalecki 4-2-12; Waters 4-1-9. Totals: 19-15-60
Halftime--Elkhorn 20, Union Grove 18. Three point goals--Elkhorn 8 (Davey 5, Kammes 2, Christensen), Union Grove 7 (Barber 2, Skalecki 2, VanDeWar, Ross, Lee). Free throws missed--Elkhorn 9, Union Grove 5. Total fouls--Elkhorn 20, Union Grove 16. Fouled out--Waters, Christensen
Delavan-Darien 53, Waterford 43--The Comets opened up Southern Lakes play by pulling away from the Wolverines.
Erik Cesarz had a game-high 25 points for Delavan-Darien (2-1, 1-0).
DELAVAN-DARIEN 53, WATERFORD 43
Waterford (43)--Finnegan 1-0-3; Martinson 2-5-9; Thorn 1-0-2; Beasley 1-0-2; Opgenorth 3-1-7; Cockrell 6-2-15; Spence 1-1-3; Kunze 1-0-2. Totals: 16-8-43
Delavan-Darien (53)--Shepard 1-0-2; O'Dell 2-4-9; Janssen 4-1-11; Jordan 2-0-4; Lumkes 0-2-2; Cesarz 8-8-25. Totals: 17-15-53
Halftime--Delavan-Darien 25, Wateford 23. Three-point goals--Waterford 3 (Martinson, Finnegan, Cockrell), Delavan-Darien 4 (Janssen 2, Cesarz, O'Dell). Free throws missed--Waterford 8, Delavan-Darien 5
Burlington 54, Badger 36--The host Demons rolled past the Badgers in the Southern Lakes-opener for both teams.
Whitnall 78, Milton 60--University of Miami recruit Danilo Javonovich scored 25 points to lead visiting Falcons to the nonconference win.
Whitnall (4-1), ranked ninth in the state in Division 2, led 28-17 at halftime.
Ayden Goll scored 16 points to lead eighth-ranked Milton (4-2), while Jack Campion added 14.
WHITNALL 78, MILTON 60
Whitnall (78)--Pitta 6-3-15; Herro 3-0-8; Flater 2-0-6; Lutz 6-0-15; Giannaras 1-0-2; Baake 1-0-3; Thomas 2-0-4; Javonovich 8-8-25. Totals: 29-11-78
Milton (60)--Ay. Goll 5-4-16; Campion 5-2-14; McIntyre 4-0-10; Kirk 5-2-12; Widner 1-0-3; As. Goll 2-0-5. Totals: 22-8-60
Halftime--Whitnall 28, Milton 17. Three-point goals--Whitnall 9 (Lutz 3, Herro 2, Flater 2, Baake, Javonovich), Milton 8 (Campion 2, Ay. Goll 2, McIntyre 2, As. Goll, Widner). Free throws missed--Whitnall 8, Milton 3. Total fouls--Whitnall 13, Milton 19