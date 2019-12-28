A strong start was not enough for Janesville Parker’s boys basketball team Saturday.

South Milwaukee rallied from a seven-point halftime deficit to defeat Parker 58-45 at Concordia University in Mequon.

Parker (2-5) scored only 15 points the second half.

“We got away from what was working for us so well in the first half,” Parker coach Matt Bredesen said. “And after making 12 free throws the first half, we only made one the second half.

“We didn’t shoot the ball very well again, especially in the second half. It was a disappointing loss.”

South Milwaukee used a 6-0 run midway through the second half to open up a 7-point lead. Parker got no closer after that.

Robert De Long led the Vikings with 14 points. Brady Biba and Brenden Weis added 12 points each.

Parker plays at Madison East in a Big Eight Conference game next Saturday.

SOUTH MILWAUKEE 58, PARKER 45Parker (45)—Vernon 2; De Long 14; Biba 12; Hartwig 5; Weis 12. Totals: 16-9-45

South Milwaukee (58)—Harris 24; Dunham 10; Wopps 2; Laine 7; Susgek 2; Breon 13. Totals: 19-14-58

Janesville Parker 30 15—45

South Milwaukee 23 35—58

Three-point goals—Parker 4 (De Long 2, Weis 2), South Milwaukee 3 (Harris 2, Breon). Free throws missed—Parker 4, South Milwaukee 11. Total fouls—Parker 17, South Milwaukee 11.