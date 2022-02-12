The Janesville Parker boys basketball team had to settle for a split for the week.
Coming off a thrilling one-point overtime win against crosstown rival two days earlier, the Vikings came in shorthanded against Wauwatosa East on Saturday and lost 70-49. The game was one of seven between the Big Eight and Greater Metro conferences as part of the Luke Homan Invitational.
Without starters JJ Douglas and Sam Bess due to injuries, Parker started slow and could not recover. The Vikings' first basket didn't come until the 9:21 mark of the first half when Jameel Ceesay made a 3. Parker (10-11) finished with just three field goals in the first half but was in the game at the break, trailing 32-19 thanks to 12 points at the free-throw line.
“I thought the different types of pressure they put on us early caused us to speed up and play faster than we wanted to,” said Parker coach Matt Bredesen. “I thought the 2-3 zone we used was effective, but we need to do a better job rebounding out of it.”
In the second half, Parker senior Jacob Naber went to work, scoring 19 of his 29 points. The Vikings' second-leading scorer, Tre Miller, also came alive in the second half after tallying only four free throws in the first half. Miller finished with 12 points.
“Jake obviously showed again that he’s one of the best posts in the area, really taking us on his back when he knew we were short some scoring,” said Bredesen.
University of Virginia commit Leon Bond led three players in double figures for the Red Raiders (9-8) with 16 points.
Parker hosts Middleton on Tuesday in a Big Eight Conference game.