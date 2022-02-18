The Milton High boys basketball team coasted to a Badger East Conference win Friday night.
Jack Campion scored 16 points and Brogan McIntyre added 15 as the Red Hawks soared past Monona Grove 64-52.
Milton (18-4, 11-2), which is currently ranked seventh in the state in Division 2, built a 30-22 halftime lead before quickly pushing the margin to double digits early in the second half.
MILTON 64, MONONA GROVE 52
Monona Grove (52)--Rivera 2-0-4; Hibner 9-3-23; Erb 1-0-2; Inda 1-0-3; Gammons 2-0-6; Anderson 0-2-2; Wendricks 1-0-3; Toijela 2-2-7. Totals: 19-7-52.
Milton (64)--Goll 3-3-10; Campion 7-1-16; McIntyre 6-3-15; Kirk 3-2-8; Widner 2-4-9; Wuetrich 1-0-2; Kavanaugh 1-2-4. Totals: 23-15-64.
Halftime--Milton 30, Monona Grove 22. Three-point goals--Monona Grove 7 (Hibner 2, Gammons 2, Wendricks, Toijela, Inda), Milton 3 (Goll, Campion, Widner). Free throws missed--Monona Grove 3, Milton 1. Total fouls--Monona Grove 11, Milton 13.
Edgerton 58, Brodhead 57--Leyton McKillips' 3-point basket with 15 seconds left lifted the host Crimson Tide to the come-from-behind Rock Valley victory.
McKillips and Connor Coombs had 17 points each for Edgerton (10-13, 9-8), which trailed by 10 points with six minutes left. Owen Leifker had a game-high 23 points for Brodhead (16-6, 13-3), which remained in sole possession of first place despite the loss.
EDGERTON 58, BRODHEAD 57
Brodhead (57)--Engen 6-1-15; Leifker 10-3-23; Walker 2-1-6; Boegli 3-0-6; Malkow 3-1-7. Totals: 24-6-57.
Edgerton (58)--Hazeltine 3-0-8; Zellmer 0-1-1; Coombs 6-5-17; Hanson 3-3-9; McKillips 5-4-17; Fox 1-0-2; Appel 1-2-4. Totals: 19-15-58.
Halftime--Edgerton 29, Brodhead 28. Three-point goals--Brodhead 3 (Engen 2, Walker), Edgerton 5 (McKillips 3, Hazeltine 2). Free throws missed--Brodhead 9, Evansville 5. Total fouls--Brodhead 19, Edgerton 19. Fouled out--Vondra, Engen, Hanson.
Turner 81, Jefferson 62--The visiting Trojans rolled to the Rock Valley win.
Will Lauterbach scored a game-high 25 points to lead Turner (14-7, 11-5).
TURNER 81, JEFFERSON 62
Turner (81)--Howard 1-2-4; Giddley 5-1-14; Lauterbach 11-3-25; Hoppe 4-1-9; Sutherland 2-6-12; Teague 2-0-5; Repta 2-0-5; Fossum 0-1-1; Hobson 3-0-6. Totals: 3-14=81.
Jefferson (62)--Kammer 1-1-3; McGraw 4-4-14; Ganser 1-0-2; Neitzel 3-0-8; Johnson 0-1-1; Phillips 4-2-10; Krueger 1-0-3; Deblave 3-0-6; Schoedl 1-0-3; Devine 5-0-10; Butina 0-2-2. Totals: 23-10-62
Halftime--Turner 44, Jefferson 29. Three-point goals--Turner 7 (Giddley 3, Sutherland 2, Repta, Teague), Jefferson 6 (McGraw 2, Neitzel 2, Krueger, Schoedl). Free throws missed--Turner 4, Jefferson 9. Total fouls--Turner 15,, Jefferson 16.
Evansvile 77, Clinton 53--The Blue Devils made 11 3-pointers en route to the Rock Valley win.
Mason Miller had 21 points to lead Evansville (12-9, 9-7), while Reagan Flickinger had 14 to lead Clinton (4-19, 2-15).
EVANSVILLE 77, CLINTON 53
Clinton (53)--Espinoza 1-1-3; Pey. Bingham 1-3-5; Weisensel 1-2-4; Gill 1-1-3; Flickinger 6-1-14; Feggerstad 1-0-3. Totals:
Evansville (77)--Bahrs 2-0-4; Miller 8-1-21; Maguigad 3-1-7; Maves 6-2-15; Howlett 4-2-14; Kopecky 7-0-16. Totals: 30-6-77
Halftime--Evansville 38, Clinton 26. Three-point goals--Clinton 2 (Flickinger, Feggerstad), Evansville 11 (Holwett 4, Miller 4, Kopecky 2, Maves). Free throws missed--Clinton 6, Evansville 2. Total fouls--Clinton 11, Evansville 13.
McFarland 59, Whitewater 47--Deven Kulp had 28 points, including eight 3-pointers, to lead the visiting Spartans to the Rock Valley win.
Wyatt Nickels and Jonathan Aron combined for 29 points for Whitewater (4-18, 3-13).
MCFARLAND 59, WHITEWATER 47
McFarland (59)--Nicholss 1-1-3; Kelley 2-0-4; Dillen 5-2-12; Kussow 2-3-7; Kulp 9-2-28; Chisholm 2-1-5. Totals: 21-9-59
Whitewater (47)--Crowley 3-0-6; Wence 1-2-4; Aron 7-0-14; Vidales 1-0-3; Brown 2-0-4; Nickels 5-3-15. Totals: 19-5-47
Halftime--Whitewater 22, McFarland 21. Three-point goals--McFarland 8 (Kulp 8), Whitewater 4 (Nickels 2, Vidales). Free throws missed--McFarland 6, Whitewater 3. Total fouls--McFarland 13, Whitewater 13. Fouled out--Aron.
Elkhorn 61, Wilmot 51--The host Elks rallied in the second half for the Southern Lakes win.
Reid Paddock had a game-high 18 points for Elkhorn (10-13, 9-4), while Carter Kammes added 15.
ELKHORN 61, WILMOT 51
Wilmot (51)--Ticha 2-2-7; Frisby 4-1-9; Zimmerman 4-0-9; Christiansen 4-2-11; Kunz 3-3-11; Corona 1-2-4. Totals: 18-10-51
Elkhorn (61)--Truesdale 0-2-2; Davey 4-3-12; Christensen 1-2-5; Etten 3-1-7; Paddock 4-8-18; Kammes 5-5-15; Foster 1-0-2. TOtals: 18-21-61.
Halftime--Wilmot 31, Elkhorn 25. Three-point goals--Wilmot 5 (Kunz 2, Ticha, Zimmerman, Christiansen), Elkhorn 4 (Paddock 2, Davey, Christensen). Free throws missed--Wilmot 12, Elkhorn 6. Total fouls--Wilmot 21, Elkhorn 17. Fouled out--Christiansen, Christensen.
Waterford 71, Badger 63--The Wolverines pulled away in the second half for the Southern Lakes win.
Brad Lyon had a game-high 23 points for Badger (7-15, 3-10).
WATERFORD 71, BADGER 63
Badger (63)--Lyon 8-5-23; Maloney 5-0-12; Zukowsky 3-0-8; Cataldo 2-0-6; Buntrock 5-2-14. Totals: 23-7-63.
Waterford (71)--Finnegan 4-6-17; Martinson 3-0-6; Thom 1-0-2; Beesley 2-0-6; Opgenorth 5-4-15; Cockrell 3-2-8; Kunze 5-3-17. Totals: 23-15-71.
Halftime--Waterford 30, Badger 27. Three-point goals--Badger 10 (Lyon 2, Maloney 2, Zukowski 2, Cataldo 2, Buntrock 2), Waterford 10 (Kunze 4, Finnegan 3, Beesley 2, Opgenorth). Free throws missed--Badger 1, Waterford 2.
Parkview 73, Country Day 54--Trey Oswald scored 27 points to help the Vikings cruise to the Trailways South win.
Parkview (8-14, 4-8) led 30-22 at half.
PARKVIEW 73, COUNTRY DAY 54
Country Day (54)--Bosben 5-0-13; Kerta 2-0-6; Itani 0-2-2; Norland-Au 4-0-12; Young 5-6-18; Canavan 1-0-3. Totals: 17-8-54.
Parkview (73)--Brown 1-0-2; Cramer 2-1-6; Oswald 9-7-27; Redman 4-0-10; Flood-Elyafi 2-2-6; Vogt 1-1-4; Kjelland 1-0-2; Klitzman 3-0-7; Wells 1-2-5; Pomplun 1-0-2; Landis 0-2-2. Totals: 26-15-73
Halftime--Parkview 30, Country Day 22. Three-point goals--Country Day 12 (Norland-Au 4, Bosben 3, Kerta 2, Young 2, Canavan), Parkview 9 (Oswald 3, Redman 2, Cramer, Vogt, Klitzman, Pomplun). Free throws missed--Country Day 6, Parkview 5. Total fouls--Country Day 21, Parkview 17.