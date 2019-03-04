The area's boys basketball teams that are still alive in the WIAA postseason will play their next games closer to home.

All three area sectional semifinals set for Thursday have been moved to new sites.

Edgerton and Beloit Turner will square off for a third time this season in a Division 3 sectional semi at Janesville Craig. The game was originally scheduled to take place at Madison Edgewood.

Elkhorn gets a third crack at solving Westosha Central when the teams meet in Burlington. That game was originally set for Fort Atkinson.

And Parkview, which captured its first regional title since 1966, will play Belleville on Thursday at Evansville. The game was originally scheduled to be played in Oconomowoc.

All games are scheduled to tip at 7 p.m.