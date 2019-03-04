01STOCK_BASKETBALL
Buy Now

The area's boys basketball teams that are still alive in the WIAA postseason will play their next games closer to home.

All three area sectional semifinals set for Thursday have been moved to new sites.

Edgerton and Beloit Turner will square off for a third time this season in a Division 3 sectional semi at Janesville Craig. The game was originally scheduled to take place at Madison Edgewood.

Elkhorn gets a third crack at solving Westosha Central when the teams meet in Burlington. That game was originally set for Fort Atkinson.

And Parkview, which captured its first regional title since 1966, will play Belleville on Thursday at Evansville. The game was originally scheduled to be played in Oconomowoc.

All games are scheduled to tip at 7 p.m.

Tags

GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement

  • Keep it clean. Comments that are obscene, vulgar or sexually oriented will be removed. Creative spelling of such terms or implied use of such language is banned, also.
  • Don't threaten to hurt or kill anyone.
  • Be nice. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
  • Harassing comments. If you are the subject of a harassing comment or personal attack by another user, do not respond in-kind. Use the "Report comment abuse" link below to report offensive comments.
  • Share what you know. Give us your eyewitness accounts, background, observations and history.
  • Do not libel anyone. Libel is writing something false about someone that damages that person's reputation.
  • Ask questions. What more do you want to know about the story?
  • Stay focused. Keep on the story's topic.
  • Help us get it right. If you spot a factual error or misspelling, email newsroom@gazettextra.com or call 1-800-362-6712.
  • Remember, this is our site. We set the rules, and we reserve the right to remove any comments that we deem inappropriate.

Report comment abuse