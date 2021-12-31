EVANSVILLE
In a battle of state-ranked girlas basketball teams Thursday afternoon, Mineral Point rode the free-throw line to victory.
The second-ranked Pointers made 12 free throws to hold off third-ranked Brodhead 47-44 at the Evansville Holiday Classic.
Brodhead (10-2), despite a game-high 18 points from Abbie Dix, lost its second straight game after starting the season 10-0.
Addie Yates added 12 points for the Cardinals, who trailed 23-19 at half.
Mallory Lindsey had 15 points to lead Mineral Point (11-0).
MINERAL POINT 47, BRODHEAD 44Brodhead (44)—Yates 5-1-12; Steinmann 1-0-2; Oliver 2-1-6; Moe 2-2-6; Dix 8-1-18. Totals: 18-5-44
Mineral Point (47)—Lindsey 4-5-15; Chambers 1-1-3; Watters 5-3-14; Wenger 4-1-9; Cox 2-2-6. Totals: 16-12-47
Halftime—Mineral Point 23, Brodhead 19. Three-point goals—Brodhead 3 (Dix, Oliver, Yates), Mineral Point 3 (Lindsey 2, Watters). Free throws missed—Brodhead 5, Mineral Point 12.
Belleville 64, Evansville 44—One day after handing Brodhead its first loss of the season, the Wildcats cruised past the host Blue Devils in the final game of the Evansville Holiday Classic.
Maria Messling had 17 points to lead Evansville (3-7).
BELLEVILLE 64, EVANSVILLE 44
Belleville (66)—Winkers 1-0-3; Stampfli 4-3-11; Edge 3-2-9; Foley 10-5-25; Caskey 0-4-4; Smith 3-2-8; Doyle 0-2-2. Totals: 21-18-66
Evansville (44)—Hazard 3-0-9; Messling 7-0-17; Hermanson 5-0-10; Baumberger 0-1-1; Brandenburg 3-1-7. Totals: 18-2-44
Halftime—Belleville 39, Evansville 32. Three-point goals—Belleville 2 (Winkers, Edge), Evansville 6 (Hazard 3, Messling 3). Free throws missed—Belleville 9, Evansville 5. Total fouls—Belleville 13, Evansville 21
Edgerton 66, Badger 35—The fourth-ranked Crimson Tide ran their winning streak to six with the nonconference victory at home.
Kate Gunderson had a game-high 21 points to lead Edgerton (10-1), while Shannon Rusch had 17.
Lily Villareal had 10 points to lead Badger (6-2).
EDGERTON 66, BADGER 35Badger (35)—Hayes 2-0-4; B. Cruz 0-1-1; Freeman 2-0-4; Nottestad 1-0-2; McKinney 2-4-8; Villareal 3-4-10; Allen 1-0-2; Sheeks 1-0-2; V. Cruz 0-2-2. Totals: 12-11-35
Edgerton (66)—Snyder 0-1-1; Bowen 0-2-2; Blum 4-0-11; Scharlau 3-0-8; Gunderson 7-4-21; Punzel 0-2-2; Fox 1-2-4; Rusch 6-5-17. Totals: 21-16-66
Halftime—Edgerton 37, Badger 10. Three-point goals—Edgerton 8 (Gunderson 3, Blum 3, Scharlau 2). Free throws missed—Badger 8, Edgerton 5. Total fouls—Badger 17, Edgerton 16
Boys
Evansville 66, Lodi 56—The host Blue Devils rallied in the second half to cap off play at the Evansville Holiday Classic.
Evansville (4-5), which outscored Lodi 25-9 at the free-throw line, got a game-high 23 points from Stephen Kopecky. Mason Miller added 15 for the Blue Devils.
EVANSVILLE 66, LODI 56
Lodi (56)—Wendt 1-0-3; Montgomery 3-3-12; Ring 6-5-17; Gallagher 1-0-2; Lincoln 5-0-11; Hoffman 2-0-4; Alsaker 3-1-7. Totals: 22-9-56
Evansville (66)—Bahrs 5-1-12; Bettenhausen 1-0-2; Miller 4-6-15; Maves 0-3-3; Howlett 2-4-9; Kopecky 6-11-23. Totals: 19-25-66
Halftime—Lodi 30, Evansvile 28. Three-point goals—Lodi 3 (Wendt, Lincoln, Montgomery), Evansville 3 (Bahrs, Miller, Howlett). Free throws missed—Lodi 8, Evansville 7. Total fouls—Lodi 26, Evansville 17
Marshall 69, Delavan-Darien 44—The Cardinals, ranked fifth in the state in Division 4, improved to 10-0 on the season by rolling past the Comets at the Evansville Holiday Classic.
Edgerton 64, Badger 60—Connor Coombs scored 27 points, including 19 in the second half, to lead the Crimson Tide past the Badgers in a nonconference game.
Leyton McKillips added 17 points for Edgerton (3-6), which snapped a four-game losing streak.
Ty McGreevy had 17 points to lead Badger (3-5).
EDGERTON 64, BADGER 60Badger (60)—McGreevy 6-4-17; Lyon 4-1-9; Maloney 4-4-14; Zukowski 6-1-16; Buntrock 2-0-4. Totals: 22-10-60
Edgerton (64)—Hazeltine 0-1-1; Coombs 8-7-27; McKillips 6-2-17; Schaffner 6-0-13; Appel 2-2-6. Totals: 22-12-64
Halftime—Edgerton 27, Badger 26. Three-point goals—Badger 6 (Zukowski 3, Maloney 2, McGreevy), Edgerton 8 (Coombs 4, McKillips 3, Schaffner). Free throws missed—Badger 8, Edgerton 6. Total fouls—Badger 17, Edgerton 16. Fouled out—Zukowski, Hanson
Elkhorn 83, Whitewater 65—Drew Davey erupted for 41 points to lead the visiting Elks to the nonconference win.
Elkhorn (4-6) trailed 12-5 early on but pulled away late in the first half for a 48-32 halftime lead.
Wyatt Nickels had 27 points to lead Whitewater (1-7).
ELKHORN 83, WHITEWATER 65Elkhorn (83)—Davey 15-7-41; Christensen 1-0-2; Etten 5-5-15; Paddock 2-6-11; Kammes 4-2-10; Stebnitz 1-0-2; Moore 1-0-2. Totals: 29-20-83
Whitewater (65)—Hintz 5-2-17; Wence 2-0-6; Aron 2-1-5; Brown 3-2-10; Nickels 8-10-27. Totals: 20-15-65
Halftime—Elkhorn 48, Whitewater 32. Elkhorn 5 (Davey 4, Paddock), Whitewater 12 (Hintz 5, Brown 4, Wence 2, Nickels). Free throws missed—Elkhorn 8, Whitewater 13. Total fouls—Elkhorn 22, Whitewater 24. Fouled out—Wentz
Parkview 69, Albany 56—The visiting Vikings picked up win No. 2 of the season in a nonconference clash with the Comets.