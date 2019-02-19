01STOCK_CRAIG_COUGAR

Janesville Craig's boys basketball team came up just short Tuesday night in its bid to upset the state's second-ranked team.

Damontae Thompson and Anthony Washington combined for 43 points to lead Madison East to a 73-67 Big Eight Conference win over Craig.

East, which has already clinched the conference title, improved to 20-1 overall and 16-1 in the Big Eight.

Craig (10-11, 7-10) got a game-high 24 points from Aaron Leverson and 17 from Jack Huml. The Cougars hit 13 3-pointers and led 29-28 at half.

Craig concludes the Big Eight and regular season Thursday night at Madison Memorial.

EAST 73, CRAIG 67

Craig (67)--Huml 6-0-17; Bertagnoli 2-0-6; Leverson 9-4-24; Lynch 4-0-9; Ronde 1-0-3; Fieiras 2-0-5; Rizzo 1-0-3. Totals: 2-4-67

East (73)--Neubauer 1-4-6; Jones 1-0-2; Washington 8-5-21; Puglielli 1-2-4; Walsvick 3-0-7; McIntosh 4-1-11;  Thompson 5-11-22. Totals 23-23-73

Janesville Craig;29;38;—67

Madison East;28;45;—73

3-point goals--Craig 13 (Huml 5, Bertagnoli 2, Leverson 2, Lynch, Ronde, Fieiras, Rizzo). Free throws missed--Craig 4, East 5. Total fouls--Craig 25, East 15

Tags

GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement

  • Keep it clean. Comments that are obscene, vulgar or sexually oriented will be removed. Creative spelling of such terms or implied use of such language is banned, also.
  • Don't threaten to hurt or kill anyone.
  • Be nice. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
  • Harassing comments. If you are the subject of a harassing comment or personal attack by another user, do not respond in-kind. Use the "Report comment abuse" link below to report offensive comments.
  • Share what you know. Give us your eyewitness accounts, background, observations and history.
  • Do not libel anyone. Libel is writing something false about someone that damages that person's reputation.
  • Ask questions. What more do you want to know about the story?
  • Stay focused. Keep on the story's topic.
  • Help us get it right. If you spot a factual error or misspelling, email newsroom@gazettextra.com or call 1-800-362-6712.
  • Remember, this is our site. We set the rules, and we reserve the right to remove any comments that we deem inappropriate.

Report comment abuse