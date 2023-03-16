The Milton boys basketball team capped off another great season with a third-place conference finish and a playoff victory.

Backcourt play keyed the Red Hawks’ success this season. Senior guard Matt Kirk and junior guard Ayden Goll led the team in scoring with 14 and 14.9 points per game, respectively.

Buy Now

Milton’s Matt Kirk scores on a layup during the Red Hawks’ regional quarterfinal game against Baraboo in Milton in February. Kirk led his team in scoring with 21 points.
Buy Now

Brogan McIntyre of Milton throws down a two-handed slam on a fast break in the first half a game against Oregon at Milton High School in December.
Buy Now

Milton’s Ayden Goll challenges the shot of Fort Atkinson’s Eli Cosson during a Badger East Conference game at Milton High in February.
