SALEM
As the fourth-ranked Division 2 boys basketball team in the state, Westosha Central did little to impress during the first half of Thursday’s WIAA sectional semifinal game with Milton.
The Falcons struggled from the field and trailed 23-20 at halftime.
The second half was a different story.
Westosha turned up the heat and turned out the lights on Milton’s season with a 72-52 victory.
Top-seeded Westosha (24-2) plays second-seeded Oregon (23-4) in the sectional title game Saturday at Stoughton.
Milton finished 21-6.
Jack Rose scored 24 points and Kenny Garth added 16 points to lead Westosha.
The Falcons scored 52 points in the second half, but head coach James Hyllberg said his halftime message was nothing special.
“It just came down to making shots for us,” Hyllberg said of the torrid second half. “Jack hit some big shots to get us going, and then Devin (Griffin) hit three big 3s.
“We made a good run, and that’s what this team is capable of doing.
“Defensively, we stopped their dribble penetration for the most part, especially against (Jack) Campion, and that was big. We forced them to take some shots from the outside.”
Milton led by three at halftime thanks to eight points and three assists from Campion, but the standout senior point guard was held scoreless throughout the second half.
The Red Hawks led 25-21 on two Matthew Kirk free throws with 17 minutes, 6 seconds to play, but the Falcons responded with a 22-7 run to take control. Rose had 13 of the 22 points during the run, including three 3-point baskets.
“By Rose hitting some tough shots, it allowed other guys on the team to get comfortable,” Milton coach Alex Olson said. “And it was kind of a shellshock to us because it happened so quickly.
“Sometimes you just have to tip your cap. I thought we were in good spots defensively on Rose, but he just hit some really tough shots.”
Westosha eventually grew the lead to double digits at 43-32 with 11:49 left. Milton got within seven twice but drew no closer.
Olson said the loss stings but wouldn’t dampen an otherwise successful season.
“It was a blast,” Olson said. “And such a pleasure to go and coach these senior every day. It didn’t work out how we had hoped, but I’m so proud of them.”
WESTOSHA 72, MILTON 52
Milton (52)—Goll 6-0-15; Campion 4-0-8; McIntyre 5-0-11; Kirk 5-2-14; Wuetrich 1-0-2; Ratzburg 1-0-2. Totals: 22-2-52.
Westosha (72)—Griffin 4-1-12; Garth 6-2-16; Anderson 2-1-5; Mulhollon 2-0-4; Rose 8-4-24; Kinzler 3-0-7; Sippy 0-2-2; Simmons 1-0-2. Totals: 26-10-72.
Halftime—Milton 23, Westosha 20. Three-point goals—Milton 6 (Goll 3, Kirk 2, McIntyre), Westosha 10 (Rose 4, Griffin 3, Garth 2, Kinzler). Free throws missed—Milton 0, Westosha 4. Total fouls—Milton 13, Westosha 9.