The Brodhead High boys basketball team continues to roll.
Friday night in a Rock Valley Conference game, Owen Leifker scored 29 points and Gage Boegli added 18 as the host Cardinals remained unbeaten on the season with a 78-52 win over Clinton.
Brodhead (5-0, 4-0) moved into sole possession of first place in the Rock Valley.
Brady Malkow chipped in 15 points for Brodhead, while Collin Gill had 13 points to lead Clinton (1-5, 1-4).
BRODHEAD 78, CLINTON 52
Clinton (52)--Williams 1-0-3; Pe. Bingham 4-1-9; Espinoza 4-2-10; Pie. Bingham 6-0-12; Conway 1-0-2; Green 0-1-1; Gill 6-1-13. Totals: 23-6-52
Brodhead (78)--Saunders 1-0-2; Weeden 1-0-2; Engen 0-3-3; Leifker 9-7-29; Walker 2-0-5; Boegli 5-5-18; Malkow 7-1-15; Buttke 1-2-4. Totals: 26-18-78
Halftime--Brodhead 35, Clinton 22. Three-point goals--Clinton 1 (Williams), Brodhead 8 (Leifker 4, Boegli 3, Walker). Free throws missed--Clinton 6, Brodhead 10. Total fouls--Clinton 23, Brodhead 16. Fouled out--Pie. Bingham
Whitewater 57, Jefferson 40--The host Whippets picked up their first Rock Valley win of the season Friday.
Jon Aron had 21 points to lead Whitewater (1-5, 1-4), while Jake Hintz added 13 and Wyatt Nickels 12.
WHITEWATER 57,JEFFERSON 40
Jefferson (40)--Tully 1-0-3; Kammer 1-3-5; McGraw 6-5-18; Neitzel 1-2-4; Steeds 1-0-2; Phillipps 1-0-2; E. Phillipps 1-0-2; Devine 1-0-2; Butzner 1-0-2. Totals: 14-10-40
Whitewater (57)--Hintz 5-0-13; Wence 2-0-4; Aron 8-1-21; Brown 3-0-7; Nickels 6-0-12. Totals: 24-1-57
Halftime--Whitewater 32, Jefferson 20. Three-point goals--Jefferson 2 (Tully, McGraw), Whitewater 8 (Aron 4, Hintz 3, Brown). Free thjrows missed--Jefferson 4, Whitewater 6. Total fouls--Jefferson 16, Whitewater 16
Turner 60, Edgerton 53--The host Trojans held off the Crimson Tide to improve to 2-1 in the Rock Valley. No box score was reported.
Elkhorn 61, Waterford 56--The visiting Elks made 16 free throws in holding off the Wolverines for the Southern Lakes win. Drew Davey had 22 points to lead Elkhorn (2-5, 2-1), while Carter Kammes added 16.
ELKHORN 61, WATERFORD 56
Elkhorn (61)--Davey 5-11-22; Christensen 2-0-6; Etten 1-3-5; Paddock 4-1-11; Kammes 7-1-16; Moore 1-0-2. Totals: 20-16-61
Waterford (56)--Finnegan 4-2-14; Martinson 6-3-16; Thom 1-0-2; Beesley 2-0-6; Opgenorth 1-0-2; Cockrell 1-1-3; Kunze 5-2-13. Totals: 20-8-56
Halftime--Elkhorn 24, Waterford 23. Three-point goals--Elkhorn 6 (Christensen 2, Paddock 2, Kammes, Davey), Waterford 8 (Finnegan 4, Beesley 2, Kunze, Martinson). Free throws missed--Elkhorn 9, Waterford 6. Total fouls--Elkhorn 12, Waterford 18. Fouled out--Thom
Delavan-Darien 57, Wilmot 54--The Comets rallied in the second half past the host Panthers in improving to 2-1 in the Southern Lakes. R.J. Jordan had 18 points to lead Delavan-Darien, now 3-2 overall.
DELAVAN-DARIEN 57, WILMOT 54
Delavan-Darien (57)--Beles 2-0-5; Shepard 0-1-1; O'Dell 1-0-3; Mortlock 1-1-3; Morris 2-0-5; Jordan 6-6-18; Lumkes 5-1-11; Cesarz 4-3-11. Totals: 21-12-57
Halftime--Wilmot 29, Delavan-Darien 26. Three-point goals--Delavan-Darien 3 (Beles, Morris, O'Dell). Free throws missed--Delavan-Darien 6.
Deerfield 68, Parkview 42--The visiting Demons stayed alone in first place in the Trailways South with the win.
Rusty Klitzman had 17 points to lead Parkview (0-7, 0-4).
DEERFIELD 68, PARKVIEW 42
Deerfield (68)--Lees 3-0-7; Betthausen 1-0-2; Fisher 8-0-17; Manning 2-1-6; K. Kimmer 1-1-4; Lasack 6-4-17; M. Kimmer 4-3-13; Gust 0-2-2. Totals: 25-11-68
Parkview (42)--Brown 1-2-5; Oswald 2-0-5; Redman 2-2-6; Flood-Elyafi 3-0-6; Klitzman 7-0-16; Pomplun 2-0-4. Totals: 17-4-42
Halftime--Deerfield 27, Parkview 10. Three-point goal--Deerfield 7 (M. Kimmer 2, Lees, Fisher, Manning, Lasack, K. Kimmer), Parkview 4 (Klitzman 2, Oswald, Brown). Free throws missed--Deerfield 16, Parkview 9. Total fouls--Deerfield 14, Parkview 24. Fouled out--Oswald