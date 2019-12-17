Evansville's boys basketball team rebounded from a tough overtime loss last week with a big road win Tuesday night.

The Blue Devils took over in the second half to down host McFarland 60-46 in a Rock Valley Conference game.

Coming off a loss to No. 2-ranked East Troy, Evansville was down 27-25 at halftime Tuesday but oustcored the Spartans 35-19 in the final 18 minutes.

Senior Sulley Geske scored a game-high 22 points, and Seth Maag added 15 for the Blue Devils, who improved to 3-3 overall and 2-2 in the RVC.

Jackson Werwinski had 13 for McFarland (4-2, 3-1).

EVANSVILLE 60, McFARLAND 46

Evansville (60)--Borchardt 1-1-3, Bisch 1-0-2, Louis 4-0-8, Maag 7-0-15, Geske 9-2-22, Mielke 1-0-2, Anderson 2-1-6, Thompson 1-0-2. Totals: 26-4-60.

McFarland (46)--Pavalec 4-2-10, Miller 3-0-8, Werwinski 6-0-13, Kes 2-0-4, Larson 3-0-8, Anderson 0-1-1, Hanson 1-0-2. Totals: 19-3-46.

Evansville;25;35--60

McFarland;27;19--45

3-point goals--E 4 (Geske 2, Maag, Anderson), M 5 (Miller 2, Larson 2, Werwinski). Free throws missed--E 3, M 5. Total fouls--E 6, M 11.

East Troy 85, Whitewater 68--AJ Vukovich poured in 38 points, and the Trojans overcame a 31-30 halftime deficit to spoil visiting Whitewater's upset hopes.

Vukovich scored 28 points in the second half when he made 12 baskets, a 3-pointer and a free throw to carry the Trojans to the victory.

Quinten Lottig added 17 points, and Ryan Nixon scored 13 as the Trojans went to 4-0 in the Rock Valley and 7-0 overall.

The Whippets got double-figure scoring from four players, but the visitors could not keep up. Brock Grosinske led with 18 points, Peter Zimdars had 15, Jake Martin contributed 14 and Carter Brown had 11. Whitewater is 1-3 in the Rock Valley.

EAST TROY 85, WHITEWATER 68

Whitewater (68)--Martin, 5-4-14; Frye, 2-2-6; Grosinske, 6-4-18; Pease, 1-0-2; Zimdars, 6-0-15; Aron, 1-0-2; Brown, 2-6-11. Totals: 23-16-68

East Troy (85)--Nixon, 5-1-13; Terpstra, 0-2-2; Rosin, 1-0-2; hart, 0-2-2; Lottig, 5-3-17; Vukovich, 17-3-38; Cummings, 3-0-8; Calderon, 1-0-3. Totals: 32-11-85.

Whitewater;31;37--68

East Troy;30;55--85

3-point goals--W 6 (Grosinske 2, Zimdars 2, Brown), ET 10 (Nixon 2, Lottig 4, Vukovich, Cummings 2, Calderon). Free throws missed--W 8, ET 4. Total fouls--W 16, ET 24.

Turner 87, Jefferson 54—Jordan Majeed scored 23 points to lead visiting Turner to an easy victory over Jefferson.

Kenny Draeving added 16 points, including 12 in the first half when the Trojans built a 42-24 lead. D.J. Wash scored 12 points, and Alden Tinder added 10 for the Trojans.

James Monogue led the Eagles with 15 points.

TURNER 87, JEFFERSON 54

Turner (87)—Wash, 5-2-12; Strong, 2-1-5; Majeed, 10-1-23; Draeving, 6-2-16; M. Burrows, 0-2-2; D. Burrows, 0-2-2; Marquardt, 1-0-3; Heldt, 4-0-9; tinder, 4-1-10; Hanson, 1-0-2; Hoppe, 1-0-3. Totals: 34-11-87.

Jefferson (54)--Miller, 2-0-5; McGraw, 1-0-2; Rechlia, 1-0-2; Gehl, 1-0-2; Martin, 0-2-2; Wade, 0-1-1; Fetterston, 2-2-7; Hoffman, 1-0-3; Stelse, 3-0-8; Monogue, 5-3-15; Vogel, 3-1-7. Totals: 19-9-54.

Turner;42;45—87

Jefferson24;30—54

3-point goals—T 8 (Majeed 2, Draeving 2, Marquardt, Heldt, Tinder, Hoppe), J 7 (Miller, Fetherston, Hoffman, Stelse 2, Monogue 2). Free throws missed—T 7, J 17. Total fouls—T 20, J 15. Total fouls—Strong.

Brodhead 84, Big Foot 67--The Cardinals had no problems with the out-of-town rims Tuesday.

They made 11 3-pointers and scored 50 second-half points to pull away.

Owen Leifker had five of the 3-pointers on the way to 20 points, and Connor Green added 18.

Gus Foster led all scorers with 27 points for the Chiefs, while Tyler Wilson added 22.

BRODHEAD 84, BIG FOOT 67

Brodhead (84)--Walker 3-1-8, Harnack 2-6-12, Green 4-9-18, Knuth 1-0-2, Engen 2-2-6, Leifker 7-1-20, Anderson 2-2-8, Malkow 2-5-9. Totals: 23-26-84.

Big Foot (67)--Bennett 4-1-12, Demco 0-2-2, Greco 1-0-2, Foster 11-5-27, Wilson 7-8-22, Schmitz 1-0-2. Totals: 24-16-67.

Brodhead;34;50--84

Walworth Big Foot;26;41--67

3-point goals--B 11 (Leifker 5, Harnack 2, Anderson 2, Walker, Green), BF 3 (Bennett 3). Free throws missed--B 9, BF 9. Total fouls--B 23, BF 23. Fouled out--Bennett, Demco.

Edgerton 62, Clinton 14--Nick Spang scored 20 points and the host Crimson Tide cruised to a Rock Valley vcitory.

Clayton Jenny added 13 for the Crimson Tide, who were up 43-9 at the break.

EDGERTON 62, CLINTON 14

Clinton (14)--Dominy 2-0-4, Marchillo 1-0-2, Espinoza 0-1-1, Jacobs 0-1-1, Aceves 2-0-4, Klein 1-0-2. Totals: 6-2-14.

Edgerton (62)--Jenny 5-0-13, Hanson 1-2-4, Coombs 3-1-7, Rusch 1-4-6, Gullickson 1-3-5, P. Fox 1-2-4, N. Fox 1-0-3, Spang 6-8-20. Totals: 19-20-62.

Clinton;9;5--14

Edgerton;43;19--62

3-point goals--Clinton 0, Edgerton 4 (Jenny 3, N. Fox). Free throws missed--Clinton 9, Edgerton 4. Total fouls--Clinton 16, Edgerton 15.