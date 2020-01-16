A strong final eight minutes of the first half carried Beloit Turner’s boys basketball team to a road win Thursday night.
The Trojans scored 20 of the final 30 points in the first half on the way to a 58-41 Rock Valley Conference win over Big Foot.
Turner improved to 7-3 overall and 6-1 in the RVC, where it is one game back of leading East Troy.
The Trojans got 16 points from senior guard Jordan Majeed and 15 for Dai’Vontrelle Strong. They were playing without starting guard DJ Wash due to injury.
Gus Foster and Jack Gillingham each had nine points for Big Foot (2-8, 1-7).
TURNER 58, BIG FOOT 41Turner (58)—Strong 6-3-15, Majeed 6-2-16, Draeving 1-3-5, Burrows 3-2-11, Heldt 2-0-4, Carter 1-0-3, Tinder 2-0-4.
Big Foot (41)—Bennett 1-0-3, Demco 2-0-5, Peterson 4-0-8, Gillingham 3-2-9, Foster 2-4-9, Wilson 2-3-7. Totals: 14-9-41.
Beloit Turner 35 23—58
Walworth Big Foot 23 18—41
3-point goals—T 6 (Burrows 3, Majeed 2, Carter), BF 4 (Bennett, Demco, Gillingham, Foster). Free throws missed—T 9, BF 4. Total fouls—T 17, BF 16. Fouled out—Tinder.
Evansville 70, Clinton 35—Sulley Geske scored 11 points and 11 different Blue Devils players scored in the road win.
Evansville is 7-4 overall and 5-3 in the RVC.
Twelve different players in the game hit a 3-pointer.
EVANSVILLE 70, CLINTON 35Evansville (70)—Borchardt 1-1-3, Bisch 2-0-5, Louis 3-0-6, Miller 2-2-8, Maag 3-1-8, Geske 2-6-11, Mielke 2-0-6, Anderson 0-1-1, Maves 2-1-5, Kopecky 3-2-9, Thompson 1-5-8. Totals: 21-19-70.
Clinton (35)—Dominy 2-0-5, Marchillo 1-0-3, Espinoza 3-0-7, Jacobs 1-0-2, Rangel 1-0-3, Ducharme 3-1-7, Aceves 1-0-2, Klein 2-1-6. Totals: 14-2-35.
Evansville 40 30—70
Clinton 16 19—35
3-point goals—E 9 (Miller 2, Mielke 2, Bisch, Maag, Geske, Kopecky, Thompson), C 5 (Dominy, Marchillo, Espinoza, Rangel, Klein). Free throws missed—E 4, C 2. Total fouls—E 6, C 20.
Jefferson 54, Whitewater 47—James Monogue scored 26 points to lead the Eagles (4-7, 4-4) over the visiting Whippets (4-6, 2-5).
Jefferson led by just one at half but held Whitewater to just 17 second-half points.
Carter Brown led Whitewater with 15 points, while Jake Martin had 14.
JEFFERSON 54, WHITEWATER 47Whitewater (47)—Martin 5-4-14, Grosinske 1-0-2, Pease 3-0-6, Zimdars 2-2-7, Brown 5-2-15, Nickels 1-0-3. Totals: 17-8-47.
Jefferson (54)—Miller 2-0-5, Fetherston 1-0-3, Stelse 3-2-8, Monogue 10-2-26, Vogel 5-2-12. Totals: 19-6-54.
Whitewater 30 17—47
Jefferson 31 23—54
3-point goals—W 5 (Brown 3, Zimdars, Nickels), J 6 (Monogue 4, Fetherston, Miller). Free throws missed—W 9, J 6. Total fouls—W 15, J 14.
McFarland 83, Brodhead 58—The visiting Spartans built a 19-point lead by halftime and cruised from there.
Owen Leifker had a dozen points, while Connor Green scored 11 and Brady Malkow 10 for the Cardinals (4-6, 2-5).
McFARLAND 83, BRODHEAD 58McFarland (83)—Nichols 2-2-6, Semmann 0-1-1, Pavelic 4-4-14, Miller 2-0-5, Werwinski 6-3-16, Kes 8-6-23, Larson 1-0-2, Bruce 1-2-4, Hanson 5-2-12. Totals: 29-20-83.
Brodhead (58)—Walker 1-4-6, Harnack 2-0-5, Green 4-0-11, Malcook 1-3-5, Engen 1-0-2, Leifker 4-2-12, Weeden 1-0-2, Anderson 1-3-5, Malkow 4-0-10. Totals: 19-12-58.
McFarland 44 39—83
Brodhead 25 33—58
3-point goals—M 5 (Pavelic 2, Miller, Werwinski, Kes), B 6 (Leifker 2, Malkow 2, Harnack, Green). Free throws missed—M 6, B 9. Total fouls—M 15, B 21.