Walworth Big Foot’s boys basketball team got off to a slow start to open its season Thursday.
The Chiefs more than made up for it during the second half of their first game.
They scored 41 second-half points to come from behind at Brodhead and win 59-56 in a Rock Valley Conference opener for both teams.
Logan Eischeid scored 12 of his game-high 22 points after halftime to help Big Foot recover. A.J. Courier added 14—including 10 in the second half—and Max Hildebrandt scored all 11 of his after the break.
Brodhead got 18 points from Cade Walker and 11 from Connor Green as it fell to 1-1 overall.
BIG FOOT 59, BRODHEAD 56
Big Foot (59)—Hildebrandt 5-0-11, Schoenbeck 1-0-2, Greco 1-0-2, Eischeid 10-3-22, Trosclair 1-0-2, Foster 1-1-3, Courier 4-5-14. Totals: 23-9-59.
Brodhead (56)—Walker 8-0-18, Green 3-4-11, Turner 2-0-4, Van Wyhe 2-5-9, Malcook 3-3-9, Allen 2-0-5. Totals: 20-12-56.
Walworth Big Foot 18 41—59
Brodhead 25 31—56
3-point goals—Big Foot 4 (Eischeid 2, Hildebrandt, Courier), Brodhead 4 (Walker 2, Green, Allen). Free throws missed—Big Foot 13, Brodhead 7. Total fouls—Big Foot 20, Brodhead 18.
Evansville 62, Clinton 29—Junior Carson Hill scored 12 points, and the host Blue Devils (2-1) outscored the Cougars 40-13 after halftime to pull away.
Clinton (0-1) was paced by senior Tyler Stauss’ 13 points.
EVANSVILLE 62, CLINTON 29
Clinton (29)—Anastasi 2-0-4; Dominy 1-0-3; Fjistad 1-0-2; Amador 1-2-4; Espinoza 1-0-2; Wellnitz 0-1-1; Stauss 6-1-13. Totals: 12-4-29.
Evansville (62)—Maag 4-0-8; Louis 1-0-2; Heinzelman 3-0-9; Geske 2-4-8; France 2-3-8; Anderson 2-4-8; Bisch 1-1-3; Korfmacher 1-2-4; Hill 6-0-12. Totals: 22-14-62.
Clinton 16 13—29
Evansville 22 40—62
3-point goals—Evansville 4 (Heinzelman 3, France 1), Clinton 1 (Dominy). Free throws missed—Evansville 9, Clinton 4. Total fouls—Evansville 13, Clinton 19.
East Troy 66, McFarland 61—Quinten Lottig scored 22 points and A.J. Vukovich added 16 as the visiting Trojans picked up a road win in a battle of the two teams expected to be the top two contenders for the RVC title.
McFarland’s Chisolm led all scorers with 28 points.
EAST TROY 66, MCFARLAND 61
East Troy (66)—Rosin 2-2-7; Polakowski 5- 2-13; Lottig 6-5-22; Vukovich 7-2-16; Cummings 3-0-8. Totals: 23-11-66.
McFarland (61)—Nichols 1-2-4; Price-Johnson 1-0-3; C. Werwinski 0-1-1; Witter 0-2-2; J. Werwinski 1-0-3; Toennies 6-1-16; Hanson 1-2-4; Chisolm 12-4-28. Totals: 22-12-61.
East Troy 39 27—66
McFarland 35 26—61
3-point goals—East Troy 9 (Lottig 5, Cummings 2, Polakowski 1, Rosin 1), McFarland 5 (Toennies 3, Price-Johnson 1, J. Werwinski 1). Free throws missed—East Troy 18, McFarland 5. Total fouls—East Troy 16, McFarland 20.
Jefferson 58, Whitewater 41—James Manogue scored 22 points to help the visiting Eagles improve to 2-0. They outscored the Whippets 35-22 in the second half.
Dylan Pease led the Whippets with 10 points.
JEFFERSON 58, WHITEWATER 41
Jefferson (58)—Sukow 2-2-6; Simdon 3-3-9; Kaiser 4-2-12; Stelse 1-0-2; West1-0-3; Monogue 7-4-22; Vogel 2-0-4. Totals: 20-11-58.
Whitewater (41)—J . Martin 4-1-9; Pease 0-1-1; Brown 1-2-4; Kohl 0-2-2; D. Pease 4-1-10; Frye 0-1-1; Stoll 3-2-11; H. Martin 1-1-3. Totals: 13-11-41.
Jefferson 23 35—58
Whitewater 19 22—41
3-point goals—Jefferson 7 (Kaiser 2, Monogue 4, West 1), Whitewater 4 (D. Pease 1, Stoll 3). Free throws missed—Jefferson 3, Whitewater 6. Total fouls—Jefferson 18, Whitewater 16.
