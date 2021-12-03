The Evansville High boys basketball team picked up Rock Valley Conference victory No. 1 on Friday night.
Mason Miller had 15 points and Aiden Maves added 12 to lead the Blue Devils to a 58-32 win over Jefferson.
Evansville (2-2, 1-1) led by five at halftime but held Jefferson (0-2, 0-2) to eight points the second half.
EVANSVILLE 58, JEFFERSON 32
Jefferson (32)--McGraw 5-0-11; Ganser 2-0-4; Neitzel 3-1-9; Phillips 2-0-4; Butina 2-0-4. Totals: 14-1-32
Evansville (58)--Maves 2-0-4; Bahrs 1-1-3; Geske 2-0-4; Miller 6-2-15; Holman 1-0-2; A. Maves 4-2-12; Heinzelman 3-0-8; Buehl 1-0-2; Kopecky 4-0-8. Totals: 24-5-58
Halftime--Evansville 29, Jefferson 24. Three-point goals--Jefferson 3 (Neitzel 2, McGraw), Evansville 5 (Heinzelman 2, A. Maves 2, Miller). Free throws missed--Jefferson 4, Evansville 13
East Troy 82, Whitewater 30--The host Trojans buried the Whippets thanks to 11 3-point baskets.
Collin Terpstra had 24 points to lead East Troy.
EAST TROY 82, WHITEWATER 30
Whitewater (30)--Hintz 2-0-6; Crowley 1-0-2; Wence 2-0-4; Aron 3-0-6; Sagrero 1-0-3; Nickels 4-1-9. Totals: 13-1-30
East Troy (82)--Guyse 0-1-1; Kurth 6-1-13; Terpstra 7-5-24; Lindow 5-5-17; Aleckson 1-3-5; Cummings 6-6-21. Totals: 25-21-82
Halftime--East Troy 47, Whitewater 13. Three-point goals--Whitewater 3 (Hintz 2, Sagrero), East Troy 11(Terpstra 5, Cummings 4, Lindow 2). Free throws missed--Whitewater 1, East Troy 9. Total fouls--Whitewater 18, East Troy 12. Fouled out--Guyse, Aron
McFarland 95, Clinton 42--The visiting Spartans raced out to a 43-point halftime lead and cruised to the Rock Valley win.
Daden Gillen and Deven Kulp combined for 47 points for McFarland (1-2, 1-1).
Reagan Flickinger had 11 points to lead Clinton (1-1, 1-1).
MCFARLAND 95, CLINTON 42
Clinton (42)--Espinoza 3-0-6; Mullooly 1-0-2; Pey. Bingham 2-0-4; Pei. Bingham 3-2-8; Conway 0-1-1; Phillips 0-1-1; Greer 1-0-2; Gill 2-1-5; Flickinger 4-1-11; Feggestad 1-0-2. Totals: 18-5-42
McFarland (95)--Meinholdt 1-0-2; Nichols 2-0-4; Noyps 1-2-5; Vogel 0-2-2; Kelley 4-0-9; Gillen 9-5-24; Kussow 3-0-6; Kulp 8-0-23; Ross 3-0-6; Chislom 2-0-6; Westphal 2-0-4; Dyslin 1-2-4. Totals: 36-11-95
Halftime--McFarland 63, Clinton 20. Three-point goals--Clinton 2 (Flickinger 2), McFarland 10 (Kulp 7, Kelley, Gillen, Noyps). Free throws missed--Clinton 5, McFarland 2
Big Foot 60, Edgerton 56--The visiting Chiefs rallied from a six-point halftime deficit to improve to 2-0 in the Rock Valley. Gus Foster led Big Foot with 26 points.
Connor Coombs had 17 points to lead the Crimson Tide.
BIG FOOT 60, EDGERTON 56
Big Foot (60)--Torrez 2-1-5; Gerdes 2-0-6; Penniman 1-0-2; Schmitz 3-1-9; Foster 10-5-26; Wilson 5-2-12. Totals: 23-9-60
Edgerton (56)--Hazeltine 2-0-5; Coombs 6-2-17; Hanson 3-1-7; Schaffner 3-0-6; Schuman 3-0-7; Lee 3-0-6; Appel 4-0-8. Totals: 24-3-56
Halftime--Edgerton 35, Big Foot 29. Three-point goals--Big Foot 5 (Gerdes 2, Schmitz 2, Foster), Edgerton 5 (Coombs 3, Hazeltine, Schuman). Free throws missed--Big Foot 11, Edgerton 5. Fouled out--Hanson