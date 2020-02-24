Daryl Fox told his players they should feel fortunate to have a tough schedule heading into the postseason.
His Edgerton boys basketball team then went out and picked up a road victory that should supply plenty of playoff momentum.
The Crimson Tide got two critical buckets from senior Brian Rusch and then went 9 of 10 from the free-throw line down the stretch to win 65-61 in a Rock Valley Conference game at East Troy on Monday night.
The Trojans (19-2, 16-1 RVC) entered the night unbeaten in Rock Valley play and ranked No. 2 in the state in Division 3.
"The gym was packed and electric," said Fox, whose team beat East Troy for the first time since the 2013-14 season. "Our fans were into it, and so were theirs."
Edgerton (17-4, 14-3) trailed by one point at halftime and quickly fell behind by five, Fox said. But Connor Coombs buried a 3-pointer to help the Tide settle in.
"That was big, because they are a tough team to play against when you're behind," Fox said.
It was a back-and-forth game, Fox said, until Rusch made a 3-pointer and a pull-up jumper on back-to-back possessions. That forced East Troy to foul down the stretch.
The Tide had no trouble making the Trojans pay from the line.
Junior Clayton Jenny led Edgerton with 15 points, while Drew Hanson added a dozen and Peyton Fox had 10.
AJ Vukovich, the league's scoring leader and presumed three-time player of the year, scored 20 points, as did Ryan Nixon. But East Troy went just 3 of 10 from the line.
The Trojans will attempt to finish off an outright RVC title at Jefferson on Thursday, while Edgerton takes on fifth-place McFarland.
EDGERTON 65, EAST TROY 61
Edgerton (65)--Jenny 5-3-15, Hanson 4-4-12, Coombs 1-0-3, Rusch 3-1-8, Gullickson 3-2-8, P. Fox 5-0-10, Spang 3-3-9. Totals: 24-13-65.
East Troy (61)--Nixon 9-2-20, Rosin 3-0-6, Hart 1-0-2, Lottig 3-0-8, Vukovich 9-1-20, Cummings 2-0-5. Totals: 27-3-61.
Edgerton;31;34--65
East Troy;32;29--61
3-point goals--Edg 4 (Jenny 2, Coombs, Rusch), ET 4 (Lottig 2, Vukovich, Cummings). Free throws missed--Edg 5, ET 7. Total fouls--Edg 9, ET 18.
- Evansville 66, Clinton 32--Seth Maag scored 18 points and the host Blue Devils built a 20-point lead by halftime on their way to improving to 13-8 overall and 10-7 and in fourth place in the RVC.
Ryan Thompson added 10 points for Evansville, which closes out the season at Big Foot on Thursday.
Wade Mueller scored eight points to lead the Cougars.
EVANSVILLE 66, CLINTON 32
Clinton (32)--Dominy 2-0-4, Marchillo 1-0-3, Espinoza 0-4-4, Howard 1-0-2, DuCharme 1-0-2, Peterson 3-2-8, Mueller 1-1-3, Klein 2-1-6. Totals: 11-8-32.
Evansville (66)--Borchardt 4-0-9, Bisch 0-1-1, Louis 2-0-4, Miller 2-0-6, Maag 6-5-18, Hammond 1-0-3, Mielke 1-0-3, Anderson 3-1-8, Huff 1-0-2, Williams 1-0-2, Thompson 3-3-10. Totals: 24-10-66.
Clinton;13;19--32
Evansville;33;33--66
3-point goals--C 2 (Marchillo, Klein), E 8 (Miller 2, Borchardt, Maag, Hammond, Mielke, Anderson, Thompson). Free throws missed--C 5, E 3. Total fouls--C 14, E 13.
- McFarland 66, Brodhead 53--Jackson Werwinski scored 27 points to lead the Spartans over the visiting Cardinals.
Pete Pavalex added 14 points, Blake Kes 12, and Max Hanson contributed 11 as McFarland improved to 11-10 overall and 9-8 in the Rock Valley.
Connor Green led Brodhead (8-13, 5-12) with 16 points, including three 3-pointers. Cody Malcook added 14.
MCFARLAND 66, BRODHEAD 53
Brodhead (53)—Walker, 1-0-2; Harnack, 1-0-2; Green, 5-3-16; Malcook, 6-1-14; Leifker, 2-2-8; Anderson, 1-0-3; Boegli, 1-0-2; Malkow, 2-1-6. Totals: 19-7-53.
McFarland (66)—Pavelec, 5-2-14; Werwinski, 11-3-27; Kess, 4-3-12; Bruce, 1-0-2; Hanson, 5-0-11. Ttoals: 26-8-66.
Brodhead;25;28—53
McFarland;26;40—66
3-point goals—B 8 (Green 3, Malcook, Leifker 2, Anderson, Malkow), M 6 (Pavelec 2, Werwinski 2, Kes, Hanson). Free throws missed—B 5, M 3. Total fouls—B 11, M 12.