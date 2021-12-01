Sorry, an error occurred.
The Clinton High School boys basketball team snapped a 58-game losing streak Tuesday night.
Abel Espinoza scored 14 points to lead four players in double figures as Clinton beat Jefferson 62-58 in a Rock Valley Conference game.
Jefferson (58)—McGraw 8-2-20; Ganser 2-2-8; Nietzel 3-2-8; Phillips 2-0-4; E. Phillips 2-3-8; Devine 4-2-10. Totals: 21-11-58
Clinton (62)—Espinoza 5-3-14; Mullooly 1-0-2; Pey. Bingham 4-0-9; Pei. Bingham 5-1-11; Gracyelny 1-0-2; Gill 0-1-1; Flickinger 5-2-13; Feggestad 5-0-10. Totals: 26-7-62
Halftime—Clinton 23, Jefferson 19. 3-point goals—Jefferson 5 (McGraw 2, Gancer 2, E. Phillips), Clinton 3 (Flickinger, Espinoza, Pey. Bingham). Free throws missed—Jefferson 12, Clinton 8. Total fouls—Jefferson 18, Clinton 26. Fouled out—Pey. Bingham
Brodhead 76, McFarland 62The visiting Cardinals rallied in the second half for the Rock Valley Conference win. Owen Leifker had 20 points for Brodhead.
Brodhead (76)—Weeden 2-0-5; Engen 8-2-17; Vondra 1-0-2; Leifker 8-2-20; Walker 6-0-16; Boegli 3-0-6; Malkow 4-2-10. Totals: 31-6-76.
McFarland (62)—Kelley 6-0-12; Gillen 5-2-12; Kussen 5-2-14; Kulp 3-0-8; Brown 1-1-3; Chislom 4-1-11; Blair 0-2-2. Totals: 24-8-62.
Halftime—McFarland 33, Brodhead 32. Three-point goals—Brodhead 8 (Walker 4, Leifker 2, Weeden, Engen), McFarland 6 (Kulp 2, Chislom 2, Kussen 2). Free throws missed—Brodhead 6, McFarland 5.
Gus Foster scored 10 points to lead the host Chiefs to the Rock Valley win. Mason Miller had 11 points to lead Evansville.
Evansville (37)—Bahrs 0-2-4; Miller 3-2-11; Maves 1-0-3; Heinzelman 0-1-1; Howlett 2-3-7; Kraus 1-0-3; Buehl 0-1-1; Kopecky 4-1-9. Totals: 11-10-37.
Big Foot (57)—Torrez 1-0-2; Gerdes 3-1-9; Penniman 1-1-4; Schmitz 2-0-4; Pruessing 1-0-2; Foster 8-3-19; Wilson 7-0-14; Schmitz 1-0-3. Totals: 24-5-57.
Halftime—Big Foot 26, Evansville 13. 3-point goals—Evansville 5 (Miller 3, Maves, Kraus), Big Foot 3 (Geredes 2, Penniman). Free throws missed—Evansville 11, Big Foot 3. Total fouls—Evansville 15, Big Foot 21. Fouled out—Schmitz.
The Crimson Tide scored 41 points in the second half in rallying for the Rock Valley win.
