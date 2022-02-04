The Brodhead High boys basketball team snapped a two-game losing streak Friday night to remain tied for first place in the Rock Valley Conference.
Owen Leifker scored 19 points and Cullen Walker added 16 to lead the Cardinals to a 73-43 win over Whitewater.
Brodhead (13-5, 10-2) led 44-19 at half.
Jon Aron had 11 points to lead Whitewater (3-14, 2-10).
BRODHEAD 73, WHITEWATER 43
Brodhead (73)--Saunder 0-1-1; Weiden 3-0-6; Engn 3-0-6; Vondra 3-0-6; Leifker 7-4-19; Walker 6-0-16; Bagey 2-2-6; Malkow 5-1-11; Buttke 1-0-2. TOtals: 30-7-73
Whitewater (43)--Mankovik 0-2-2; Wensy 2-0-4; Rubvio 2-0-5; Aron 5-1-11; Brown 1-0-3; Budrow 0-3-3; Nixon 4-0-10; Nickels 2-1-5; Totals: 16-7-433
Halftime--Brodhead 44, Whitewater 19. Three-point goals--Brodhead (Walker 4, Leifker), Whitewater 4 (Nixon 2, Brown, Rubio). Free throws missed--Brodhead 6, Whitewater 5. Total fouls--Brodhead 14, Whitewater 13. Fouled out--Vondra
Big Foot 58, Jefferson 51--Gus Foster scored 27 points to lead the visiting Chiefs past the Eagles.
Big Foot (11-8, 8-8) trailed by three at half.
BIG FOOT 58, JEFFERSON 51
Big Foot (58)--Torrez 3-1-8; Gerdes 3-2-9; Perriman 3-2-10; Schmitz 0-2-2; Foster 9-6-27; Wilson 1-0-2. Totals: 19-13-58
Jefferson (51)--Kammer 1-0-2; McGraw 5-5-16; Neitzel 4-0-10; Phillips 5-0-12; Deblare 1-0-3; Devine 2-0-4; Butina 1-2-4. Totals: 19-7-51
Halftime--Jefferson 26, Big Foot 23. Three-point goals--Big Foot 7 (Foster 3, Perriman 2, Torrez, Gerdes), Jefferson 6 (Phillips 2, Neitzel 2, McGraw, Deblare). Free throws missed--Big Foot 4, Jefferson 5. Total fouls--Big Foot 11, Jefferson 17. Fouled out--Neitzel, Phillips.
Turner 66, Evansville 63--The host Trojans rallied in the second half for the Rock Valley win.
Tyler Sutherland had a game-high 24 points for Turner (10-3, 8-5), while Mason Miller led Evansville 7-6, 10-8) with 23 points.
TURNER 66, EVANSVILLE 63
Evansville (63)--Bahrs 1-0-3; Geske 1-0-2; Miller 8-3-23; Maves 4-0-9; Howlett 4-3-13; Buehl 4-2-11; Kopecky 1-0-2. Totals: 23-8-63
Turner (66)--Howard 1-0-3; Giddley 8-6-24; Lauterbach 2-2-6; Hoppe 4-2-11; Sutherland 4-2-14; Repta 1-0-2; Hobson 3-0-6. Totals: 23-12-66
Halftime--Evansville 31, Turner 28. Three-point goals--Evansville 9 (Miller 4, Howlett 2, Buehl, Bahrs, Maves), Turner 8 (Sutherland 4, Giddley 2, Howard, Hoppe). Free throws missed--Evansville 3, Turner 3. Total fouls--Evansville 17, Turner 16
East Troy 87, Clinton 61--The host Trojans (14-3, 10-2) opened up a 24-point halftime lead and coasted to the win.
East Troy remained tied with Brodhead for the conference lead at 10-2.
Johnson Creek 58, Parkview 48--Trey Oswald had a game-high 27 points but it was not enough for the host Vikings in the Trailways South loss.
Parkview (6-10, 3-6) also got 11 points from Rusty Klitzman.
JOHNSON CREEK 58, PARKVIEW 48
Johnson Creek (58)--Sullivan 8-4-20; Berres 1-3-5; Panat 4-3-12; Hertz 0-3-3; Bredlow 8-1-17; Peralta 0-1-1. Totals: 21-15-58
Parkview (48)--Braun 1-3-5; Oswald 11-3-27; Klitzman 4-2-11; Pomplan 2-1-5. Totals: 18-9-48
Halftime--Johnson Creek 28, Parkview 19. Three-point goals--Johnson Creek 1 (Panat), Parkview 3 (Oswald 2, Klitzman). Free throws missed--Johnson Creek 17, Parkview 5. Total fouls--Johnson Creek 12, Parkview 19. Fouled out--Sullivan
Union Grove 42, Badger 38--Owen Nowak scored 20 points to lead the Broncos (12-7, 5-5) past the visiting Badgers (6-12, 3-7).