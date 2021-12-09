The Brodhead High boys basketball team pulled off a stunner on Thursday night.
The Cardinals hit 10 3-pointers in a 47-46 upset of fourth-ranked East Troy in a Rock Valley Conference thriller.
Brodhead (3-0, 2-0) got 13 points each from Josiah Engen and Owen Leifker in picking up a rare victory over East Troy (3-1, 1-1).
East Troy, which trailed 23-22 at half, got a game-high 18 points from Colin Terpstra.
Brodhead (47)—Engen 5-0-13; Vondra 3-0-6; Leifker 4-2-13; Walker 2-0-6; Boegli 2-0-6; Malkow 1-1-3. Totals: 17-3-47.
East Troy (46)—Kurth 2-0-4; Terpstra 5-6-18; Lindon 2-0-5; Aleckson 2-0-4; Cummings 6-2-15. Totals: 17-8-46.
Halftime—Brodhead 23, East Troy 22. Three-point goals—Brodhead 10 (Engen 3, Leifker 3, Boegli 2, Walker 2), East Troy 4 (Terpstra 2, Cummings, LIndon). Free throws missed—Brodhead 5, East Troy 4. Total fouls—Brodhead 14, East Troy 13.
Big Foot 77, Whitewater 58—At Whitewater, 6-foot-3 senior Gus Foster, poured in 36 points and senior Tyler Wilson added 18 to lead the Chiefs (4-1, 3-0 Rock Valley) past the Whippets (0-4, 0-3) in league play.
Big Foot took a 40-22 halftime lead. Whitewater got 17 points from senior Jon Aron, 15 from senior Sam Brown and 11 from senior Jake Hintz. The Whippets made 11 3-point baskets.
Big Foot (77)—Torrez 2-3-8, Gerdes 3-0-8, A. Schmitz 1-0-2, Pruessing 1-1-3, Foster 13-9-36, Wilson 7-4-18, J. Schmitz 1-0-2. Totals 28-17-77.
Whitewater (58)—Hintz 3-3-11, Aron 6-0-17, Rodriguez 0-1-1, Brown 6-0-15, Boudreau 1-0-2, Segrero 1-2-5, Gonzalez 1-0-2, Nickols 1-3-5. Totals 19-9-58.
Halftime—Big Foot 40, Whitewater 22. 3-point goals—Big Foot 4 (Gerdes 2, Torrez, Foster 1), Whitewater 11 (Aron 5, Brown 3, Hintz 2, Seguero). Total fouls—Big Foot 16, Whitewater 20.
Edgerton 78, Jefferson 37—At Jefferson, the Crimson Tide (2-2, 2-1 Rock Valley) held the Eagles (0-3, 0-3) to 12 second-half points as they pulled away from a 43-25 halftime lead. Connor Coombs led Edgerton with 22 points and Will Schuman added 14. Jefferson got 25 points from Braden McGraw.
Edgerton (78)—Kisting 1 0-0 2, Hazeltine 3 2-4 8, Zellmer 3 1-2 9, Coombs 8 4-4 22, Hanson 1 0-0 2, Schaffner 4 0-0 10, Schuman 4 2-2 14, Fox 0 1-2 1, Lee 2 0-0 4, Appel 2 0-0 4, Kleiboer 1 0-0 2. Totals 29 12-16 78.
Jefferson (37)—Kammer 0 2-4 2, McGraw 9 4-6 25, P. Phillips 1 0-4 2, E. Phillips 1 1-2 3, Butina 2 1-2 5. Totals 13 8-22 37.
Halftime—Edgerton 43, Jefferson 25. 3-point goals—Edgerton 8 (Zellmer 2, Coombs 2, Schaffner 2, Schuman 2), Jefferson 3 (McGraw 3). Total fouls—E 19, J 16.
McFarland 79, Evansville 64—The host Spartans pulled away in the second half for the Rock Valley win.
Dadon Gillen and Andrew Kelley combined for 43 points for McFarland (2-1, 2-1).
Mason Miller had 21 points to lead Evansville (2-3, 1-2).
GIRLS
Westosha Central 51, Elkhorn 31—Westosha Central pulled away in the second half Thursday night for a Southern Lakes Conference girls basketball win over Elkhorn.
The visiting Falcons outscored the Elks by 21 in the second half.
Reese Rynberg and Ellie Reynolds had 10 points each for Westosha (5-1, 2-1).
Sommer Tuescher had a game-high 11 points for Elkhorn (3-4, 1-2).
Westosha (51)—Witt 4-0-9; Reynolds 4-1-10; Hinze 2-3-8; Anderson 3-1-7; Rynberg 5-0-10; Spencer 1-3-5; Wenberg 1-0-2. Totals: 20-8-51.
Elkhorn (31)—Malvitz 1-0-2; Anzalone 2-0-6; Arnold 0-2-2; Tuescher 3-5-11; Runnells 1-0-2; Champeny 2-3-8. Totals: 9-10-31.
Halftime—Westosha 20, Elkhorn 19. Free throws missed—Westosha 6, Elkhorn 7. Total fouls—Westosha 14, Elkhorn 13.