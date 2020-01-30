JANESVILLE
Janesville Craig was determined to not settle for 3-pointers again.
The Cougars attempted 42 shots from beyond the arc in a lopsided loss at Beloit last Friday night, their sixth defeat in seven games.
They looked back at how they started the season with five victories in six games and realized they won by picking up the pace and getting to the rim.
“We win almost every game when we have 17 or more transition points,” Craig junior Angelo Rizzo said. “So that’s all we did at practice all week is run, run, run.”
It was not always pretty Thursday night, but that mentality was especially effective in the final five minutes of a crosstown rivalry game against Janesville Parker.
The Cougars trailed by one with 5:05 remaining but scored 10 straight points and pulled away for a 71-60 Big Eight Conference victory and season sweep of the Vikings.
“We emphasized it a lot this week, because we watched film from the last time we played them and we ran and killed them with that,” said senior Caleb Scoville, whose 24 points were topped only by Rizzo’s 26. “That’s when we’re best. It feels really good to get this win.”
In a game that saw both teams put together big runs and swings of momentum, the Cougars (7-7, 5-6 Big Eight) had the final answer.
A 3-pointer by junior Braxton Conners with 5:05 remaining gave Parker (4-10, 2-8) a 52-51 lead, its first since there was 3 minutes, 5 seconds remaining in the first half.
That shot also came immediately after Vikings junior Brenden Weis, one of the team’s top defenders, fouled out.
“Brenden fouling out killed us,” Parker coach Matt Bredesen said. “There were two times in the game where they made runs. The first was when Conners and Weis were on the bench with three fouls in the first half. And the last one was when Weis was on the bench at the end.”
Luke Brown’s layup off a pass from Connor Clark gave the Cougars the lead for good with 4:53 left. That was the start of a 10-0 run that included Scoville grabbing an offensive rebound off a missed layup and hitting Marshaun Harriel for a driving bucket to go up 56-52. Scoville followed with a runout layup, then Rizzo found Brown in the corner for a 3-pointer.
“We set up a play because we knew no one could stay in front of basically anyone on our team,” Rizzo said. “So we spread everybody out as far as possible and went one-on-one, drive and kick. We just kept doing that the rest of the night.”
Indeed, beginning with Scoville’s driving layup that fouled Weis out of the game, Craig scored on 10 straight possessions.
“We went to just a little bit of three-quarter-court pressure, sped them up a little bit,” said McCormick, whose team attempted just 12 3-pointers, making four. “They turned it over a couple times and we got a couple easy ones. That’s big in a tight game like this.”
Rizzo had 14 of his 26 points in a first half where Craig used a 12-0 run in the final 3:05 to take a 35-24 lead at the break. Scoville had 10 of his 24 points during the final 5 minutes, 27 seconds.
Junior Robert DeLong scored 15 of his team-high 23 points in the second half for Parker, which opened the game on 12-4 run. The Vikings also got 11 points from Brady Biba and 10 from Conners.
“We’re taking steps forward and getting better,” Bredesen said. “But like we told the kids, we have to get through this, and when we take a lead late like we did in this game, we have to hold it and put our foot down.”
Craig is home again Saturday night against Verona at 7:15 p.m. Parker travels to take on Sun Prairie.
CRAIG 71, PARKER 60
Parker (60)—DeLong 8-4-23, Conners 4-0-10, Biba 5-1-11, Bess 3-0-9, Hartwig 1-2-4, Weis 1-0-3. Totals: 22-7-60.
Craig (71)—Harriel 1-0-2, Scoville 10-4-24, Rizzo 10-5-26, Clark 2-0-5, Brown 2-2-7, Hughes 1-0-2, DeValk 2-0-5. Totals: 28-11-71.
Janesville Parker 24 36—60
Janesville Craig 35 36—71
3-point goals—Parker 9 (DeLong 3, Bess 3, Conners 2, Weis), Craig 4 (Rizzo, Clark, Brown, DeValk). Free throws missed—Parker 7, Craig 7. Total fouls—Parker 19, Craig 13. Fouled out—Weis.