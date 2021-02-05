Janesville Craig's boys basketball team won its second straight Friday night.
Angelo Rizzo scored 24 points and Marshaun Harriel added 21 to lead the Cougars to a 78-68 nonconference win over Watertown Luther Prep on Bob Suter Court.
Craig (7-12) led by six at half before pulling away in the second half.
The Cougars hit nine 3-pointers, including three each by Rizzo and Hayden Halverson.
Craig hosts Watertown tonight.
CRAIG 78, LUTHER PREP 68
Luther Prep (68)--Shevey 5-1-14; Lawrenz 1-0-2; Balge 6-4-16; Guse 0-1-1; Fix 5-0-15; Koelpin 1-1-4; Montgomery 1-0-2; Fitzsimmons 5-3-14. Totals: 24-10-68
Craig (78)--DeValk 2-1-5; Harriel 8-5-21; Bertagnoli 1-2-5; Brown 3-2-8; DeGraaf 2-0-6; Halverson 3-0-9; Rizzo 8-5-24. Totals: 27-15-78
Watertown Luther Prep;31;37--68
Janesville Craig;37;41--78
3-point goals--Luther Prep 10 (Fix 5, Shevey 3, Koelpin, Montgomery), Craig 9 (Rizzo 3, Halverson 3, DeGraaf 2, Bertagnoli). Free throws missed--Luther Prep 5, Craig 6. Total fouls--Luther Prep 16, Craig 20