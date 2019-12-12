JANESVILLE

Janesville Craig’s boys basketball team ran crosstown rival Janesville Parker right out of its own gym Thursday night.

The Cougars raced out to an early double-digit lead and coasted to a 65-42 Big Eight Conference win in the first of two meetings this season between the city rivals.

Craig (3-0, 2-0) led by 17 at halftime and stretched the lead to 25 with an 8-0 run to start the second half.

Parker (1-1, 1-1) missed 26 of 30 shots in the second half and made only two 3-points shots for the game on 22 attempts.

Junior Angelo Rizzo had 23 points to lead Craig and said getting excited to play the Vikings is never difficult.

“We prepared all week both mentally and physically to come out right away and set the tone, and we did that,” Rizzo said. “This is a big game for both teams.

“Right now, we’re just having a lot fun. We’re working hard each and every day and bringing it every game.”

Craig brought it from the start Thursday. The Cougars trailed 7-6 early before going on a 15-2 run that basically put the game away.

Connor Clark hit a 3 to give Craig a 16-9 lead with 12:18 left in the half, and Luke Brown capped the run with a layup underneath to stretch the margin to 21-9. Parker got no closer than nine the rest of the game.

“I thought Craig came out a step faster than us,” Parker coach Matt Bredesen said. “They came out and got up and down the floor and made more shots than what we had seen on film.

“We didn’t shoot the ball well at all, and when they came out with the energy they had and shot the ball as well as they did early, it makes for tough sledding.”

Parker trailed 37-20 at half, and the offensive struggles continued from there. Craig scored the first eight points of the second half, with Parker’s first point coming on a Robert DeLong free throw with 14:21 to play.

Craig used an 18-4 run over the first nine minutes of the second half to bust the game open and lead 55-24.

“I thought our guys did a great job of coming out with great composure and not being too high, considering who we were playing and the big crowd,” Craig coach Ben McCormick said. “We did some good things. We pushed the ball and competed hard all game.

“And I thought the second half, especially, we did a better job of communicating defensively. It was good win, but we don’t have long to celebrate with Verona on Saturday.”

Caleb Scoville added 11 points for Craig and point guard Marshaun Harriel added 10.

Ethan Thompson led Parker with nine points.

The Vikings host Sun Prairie at 2:30 p.m. Saturday.

CRAIG 65, PARKER 42

Craig (65)—Harriel 5-0-10; Scoville 4-3-11; Rizzo 11-0-23; Clark 2-0-6; Hughes 2-0-5; Brown 2-0-4; Halverson 1-0-3; Jahnke 1-0-3. Totals: 28-3-65

Parker (42)—Thompson 3-2-9; DeLong 1-2-5; Biba 2-2-6; Bess 1-2-4; Hartwig 2-1-5; Weis 2-1-5; Vernon 0-2-2; Naber 3-0-6. Totals: 14-12-42

Janesville Craig 37 28—65

Janesville Parker 20 22—42

3-point goals—Craig 6 (Clark 2, Rizzo, Hughes, Halverson, Jahnke), Parker 2 (Thompson, DeLong). Free throws missed—Craig 4, Parker 10. Total fouls—Craig 20, Parker 12