01STOCK_BASKETBALL
Buy Now

The Brodhead boys basketball team suffered its first loss Monday night, a 61-60 road loss to River Valley in nonconference play.

The Blackhawks’ Ayden Horton scored 16 of his 28 points in the second half, making four of his six 3-point baskets. His big half helped River Valley (4-3) wipe out a 34-23 halftime deficit.

For Brodhead (5-1), Owen Leifker scored 17 of his 23 points in the first half and Josiah Engen scored 11 of his 18 in the second half.

Brodhead made only eight of 17 free throws in the second half.

Brodhead (60)—Engel 6-5-18, Leifker 9-2-23, Walker 3-1-8, Ga. Boegli 1-0-2, Malkow 3-2-9. Totals 22-10-60.

River Valley (61)—Henkel 1-0-3, Alt 1-0-3, Horton 10-2-28, Hying 5-1-11, Myers 1-0-2, Esser 0-2-2, Gloudeman 6-2-14. Totals 24-7-61.

Halftime—Brodhead 34, River Valley 23. 3-point goals—Brodhead 6 (Leifker 3, Engen, Walker, Malkow), River Valley 8 (Horton 6, Henkel, Alt). Free throws missed—Brodhead 11, River Valley 3. Total fouls—Brodhead 10, River Valley 18.

Lake Mills 67, Turner 56—A.J. Bender scored 18 points to lead three double-figure scorers as host Lake Mills (3-3) opened a 40-14 halftime lead and held on for a non-conference victory over the Trojans (3-2). Turner got 14 points from Will Lauterbach and 12 from Keshawn Hobson.

Turner (56)—Howard 7, Lauterbach 14, Hoppe 6, Sutherland 8, Repta 9, Hobson 12. Totals 56.

Lake Mills (67)—Rguig 8, Stenbroten 8, Bender 18, Foster 13, Hagedorn 3, Carrigan 6, Horkan 11. Totals 67.

Halftime—Lake Mills 40, Turner 14.

Girls basketballParkview 45, Madison Country Day 26—The visiting Vikings (6-6 overall, 3-3 Trailways South Conference) opened a 22-14 halftime lead and held the Prairie Hawks (0-8, 0-5) without a free-throw attempt. Jenna Olin led Parkview with 18 points.

Parkview (45)—Schulte 0-1-1, Wiedmer 2-0-5, Mielke 4-0-8, Stark 2-1-5, Olin 7-3-18, Klassy 4-2-8. Totals 19-5-45.

Madison Country Day (26)—Whinney 4-0-8, Whiffen 3-0-6, Donoso 5-0-10, Fan 1-0-2, Hallick 0-0-0. Totals 13-0-26.

Halftime—Parkview 22, Country Day 14. 3-point goals—Parkview 2 (Crecelius, Olin), Country Day 0. Free throws missed—Parkview 13, Country Day 0. Total fouls—Parkview 7, Country Day 15. Fouled out—Hallick.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you