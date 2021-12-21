River Valley (61)—Henkel 1-0-3, Alt 1-0-3, Horton 10-2-28, Hying 5-1-11, Myers 1-0-2, Esser 0-2-2, Gloudeman 6-2-14. Totals 24-7-61.
Halftime—Brodhead 34, River Valley 23. 3-point goals—Brodhead 6 (Leifker 3, Engen, Walker, Malkow), River Valley 8 (Horton 6, Henkel, Alt). Free throws missed—Brodhead 11, River Valley 3. Total fouls—Brodhead 10, River Valley 18.
Lake Mills 67, Turner 56—A.J. Bender scored 18 points to lead three double-figure scorers as host Lake Mills (3-3) opened a 40-14 halftime lead and held on for a non-conference victory over the Trojans (3-2). Turner got 14 points from Will Lauterbach and 12 from Keshawn Hobson.
Girls basketballParkview 45, Madison Country Day 26—The visiting Vikings (6-6 overall, 3-3 Trailways South Conference) opened a 22-14 halftime lead and held the Prairie Hawks (0-8, 0-5) without a free-throw attempt. Jenna Olin led Parkview with 18 points.
Madison Country Day (26)—Whinney 4-0-8, Whiffen 3-0-6, Donoso 5-0-10, Fan 1-0-2, Hallick 0-0-0. Totals 13-0-26.
Halftime—Parkview 22, Country Day 14. 3-point goals—Parkview 2 (Crecelius, Olin), Country Day 0. Free throws missed—Parkview 13, Country Day 0. Total fouls—Parkview 7, Country Day 15. Fouled out—Hallick.
