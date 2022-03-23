To use a baseball expression, this year’s Janesville Gazette All-Area boys basketball team had all the bases covered.
Led by player of the year Gus Foster of Walworth Big Foot and two-time all-area selection Jack Campion of Milton, this year’s team had the perfect mix of size, speed and scoring prowess.
Joining those two senior standouts on the team are Janesville Parker senior Jake Naber and junior Tre Miller, along with Brodhead senior Owen Leifker.
Jack Campion, Milton
Campion capped off a brilliant high school career with another outstanding season running point for the Red Hawks.
The 5-foot-10 guard sacrificed in the scoring column in order to get his teammates more involved offensively, and the plan worked to perfection. Campion finished seventh in the state in assists with 6.7 per game and led the Red Hawks to a share of the Badger East Conference regular-season title and a school-record 21 wins. He averaged 17 points, six rebounds and two steals a game in earning unanimous all-Badger East first-team honors. He also passed Richie Rusch as Milton’s all-time leading scorer.
“Jack is the fastest guard in the state,” said DeForest’s Max Weisbrod, the Badger East player of the year. “Once he got into the paint with the ball, you really had no way of stopping him.”
Campion was named a Division 2 first-team all-state player by the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association.
A three-sport standout, Campion plans to play basketball in college.
Jake Naber, Parker
Naber made his presence felt in a big way this season. The 6-8 center earned first-team all-Big Eight honors thanks to a breakout senior campaign. He ranked second in the Big Eight in scoring at 20.7 points per game and second in rebounding at 10.2 per game.
“Jake was a three-year letterwinner who played a big part in changing the culture of our program,” Parker coach Matt Bredesen said. “He created really tough match-ups and took everyone’s best shot defensively, and still managed to average 21 and 10.”
Janesville Craig coach Ben McCormick was impressed with Naber.
“He was an excellent player who did a great job of improving his body and skill set,” McCormick said of Naber. “He was a big, physical post and was a nightmare match-up for teams.”
Naber will play at Carroll University in the fall.
Owen Leifker, Brodhead
Leifker joined the 1,000-point club at Brodhead en route to a stellar senior season. The 6-1 guard/forward helped lead the Cardinals to the undisputed Rock Valley title and a spot on the all-Rock Valley first team. He averaged 20.7 points per game, ranking third in the Rock Valley, and scored in double figures in all 26 games this season.
“What was so impressive about Owen this season was how his game evolved,” Edgerton coach Daryl Fox said. “The scouting report on him was that he was a really good shooter, so that’s how teams defended him. But he reinvented his game by getting to the basket and playing a lot more down low, and that really elevated his game.”
Leifker earned all-state honorable mention from the WBCA.
Tre Miller, Parker
Not only is Miller the only underclassman on the team, he’s also arguably the most improved player, as well.
The 6-foot point guard went from playing on the sophomore team a year ago to averaging 17.3 points per game this season on the varsity, earning second-team all-Big Eight honors in the process. He had a career-high 34 points in a victory over Craig.
“He gets downhill really well with the ball in his hands,” McCormick said of Miller. “He shoots the ball well from the outside, and if you step out to guard him, he can go right by you and get to the rim.”
Miller is not only the point guard for Bredesen at Parker, but also on his summer AAU team.
“Our success this year would’ve been impossible without Tre’s development as a player and a leader,” Bredesen said.
“Tre’s explosive. He can go by guys off the dribble and shoot the 3. He is a dynamic three-level scorer who is only going to get better.”