In advancing to the WIAA state tournament a year ago, Elkhorn’s boys basketball team made life miserable for some of Division 2’s highest-seeded teams.
On Friday, the Elks got a bit of a taste of their own medicine but survived.
Jordan Johnson scored 25 points and Nick Brown added 17 as top-seeded Elkhorn held off ninth-seeded Jefferson in a Division 2 regional semifinal.
Elkhorn will face fourth-seeded Westosha Central in a regional final at 7 p.m. Saturday night.
The Elks led by just two, 30-28, at halftime and were never able to pull away. Brown had 13 of his 17 points in the second half to help them hang on.
Now Elkhorn will need to win a rubber match with Westosha to earn a trip back to sectionals. The Elks (19-4), lost 72-53 to the Falcons (15-8) during the regular season but won the second meeting 65-45. The two teams finished 12-2 to tie for the Southern Lakes title.
They also met in a sectional semifinal last year, with third-seeded Elkhorn beating top-seeded Westosha 49-48. Those Elks knocked off two 1 seeds and a 2 seed on the way to state.
ELKHORN 62, JEFFERSON 59Jefferson (59)—Miller, 1-0-3; McGraw, 3-0-7; Fetherston, 3-0-8; Stelse, 5-3-13; Monogue, 7-1-16; Vogel, 6-0-12. Totals: 25-4-59.
Elkhorn (62)—Johnson, 9-5-25; Franz, 1-1-4; Van Dyke, 3-1-7; Davey, 2-0-4; Stebnitz, 1-3-5; brown, 7-3-17. Totals: 23-13-62.
Jefferson 28 31—59
Elkhorn 30 32—62
3-point goals—J 5 (Miller, McGraw, Fetherston 2, Monogue), E 3 (Johnson 2, Franz). Free throws missed—J 3, E 6. Total fouls—J 18, E 13. Fouled out—Stelse, Brown.
Westosha 70, Milton 57—Milton led 51-46 with 11:48 to play, but Westosha went on a 14-0 run to take a 60-51 lead with 6:56 to play and held on from there.
The Falcons outscored the Red Hawks 36-19 in the second half.
Sam Burdette connected on six 3-pointers to score a game-high 20 points for the Red Hawks, who finished 12-11.
The Falcons were led by sophomore Jack Rose’s 24 points.
Milton’s 12 victories were its most since the 2007-2008 season.
WESTOSHA CENTRAL 70, MILTON 57Milton (57)—Campion 7-1-17, Jordahl 2-0-5, Burrows 3-1-7, Weberpal 0-2-2, Burdette 7-0-20, Bothun 2-0-6. Totals: 21-4-57.
Westosha (70)—Griffin 5-0-12, Hinze 4-0-9, Menarek 1-0-3, Garth 4-2-13, Rose 10-3-24, McMillian 2-0-4, Bell 3-0-6. Totals: 29-5-70.
Milton 38 19—57
Westosha Central 34 36—70
3-point goals—M 11 (Burdette 6, Campion 2, Bothun 2, Jordahl), W 7 (Garth 3, Griffin 2, Hinze, Rose). Free throws missed—M 3, W 4. Total fouls—M 13, W 14.
Waukesha West 82, Delavan-Darien 49—The 11th-seeded Comets (4-20) could not keep the regional magic going following their upset victory at Waterford on Tuesday.
No other information was made available.
Division 2
Turner 58, Edgewood 53—The top-seeded Trojans gave away all of a 15-point lead before rallying to win a Division 3 regional semifinal.
Turner advanced to host River Valley at 7 p.m. today in the regional finals.
Turner got off to a blazing start, thanks in large measure to the marksmanship of Danny Burrows. The junior nailed five 3-pointers as the Trojans took a 32-21 lead into intermission.
Edgewood whittled its deficit away and eventually took a 45-43 lead with 5:20 to play.
Turner immediately responded, with Jordan Majeed hitting a pair of free throws to tie the game, Dai‘Vontrelle Strong hitting one to regain the lead and Alden Tinder hitting a huge 3-pointer to put Turner up 49-45 with 4:20 left.
Strong had the game’s biggest bucket down the stretch, a tough shot in the lane to give Turner a 53-51 lead with 1:51 to play.
After a stop, Majeed closed out the game with terrific foul shooting, finishing his night 13-for-14 from the stripe for a team-high 21 points.
“We had some ups and downs there especially on offense in the second half,” Turner coach Ken Watkins said. “But when we really needed it, our guards DJ Wash and Majeed didn’t blink, and closed the game out.”TURNER 58, EDGEWOOD 53
Edgewood (53)—Golden 1-0-2, Newton 3-0-9, Regnier 5-1-15, Jimenez 3-2-10, Nwankwo 3-0-6, Trudgeon 2-0-4, Clark 1-0-2, Schmatzer 2-1-5. Totals: 20-4-53.
Turner (58)—Wash 1-2-4, Strong 4-2-10, Majeed 4-13-21, Burrows 5-0-15, Tinder 3-0-8. Totals: 17-17-58.
Madison Edgewood 21 32—53
Beloit Turner 32 26—58
3-point goals—ME 9 (Regnier 4, Newton 3, Jimenez 2), T 7 (Burrows 5, Tinder 2). Free throws missed—ME 6, T 4. Total fouls—ME 19, T 17.
Lodi 66, Evansville 48—The sixth-seeded Blue Devills could not recover after falling behind 35-15 at halftime.
Aaron Anderson scored 12 points to lead Evansville (15-9), while Ryan Borchardt had 10.
Third-seeded Lodi travels to second-seeded Edgerton on Saturday.
LODI 66, EVANSVILLE 48Evansville (48)—Borchardt 5-0-10, Louis 3-0-6, Miller 2-2-7, Maag 3-0-6, Anderson 4-2-12, Thompson 3-1-7. Totals: 20-5-48.
Lodi (66)—Meyer 0-2-2, Traeder 7-6-21, Faust 1-0-2, Caddingston 1-0-3, Richards 3-1-9, Persike 8-3-25, Parsons 2-0-4. Totals: 32-12-66.
Evansville 15 33—48
Lodi 35 31—66
3-point goals—E 3 (Anderson 2, Miller), L 10 (Persike 6, Richards 2, Traeder, Caddington). Free throws missed—E 2, L 1. Total fouls—E 15, L 13. Fouled out—Louis.
Racine St. Cat’s 80, Whitewater 47—Top-ranked Racine St. Cat’s built a 19-point lead by halftime and cruised from there.
Jake Martin scored 19 points and Cooper Pease 11 for Whitewater, which finished with a 9-15 record.
ST. CAT’S 80, WHITEWATER 47Whitewater (47)—Martin 8-3-19, Grosinske 2-0-5, Pease 4-3-11, Aron 0-2-2, Brown 3-0-8, Nickels 1-0-2.
St. Cat’s (80)—Sabala 4-0-8, Chernouski 1-0-2, Lambert 2-2-6, McGee 5-0-10, Barker 3-4-13, T. Hunter 11-2-26, Daniels 1-0-2, Naidl 1-0-3, C. Hunter 2-2-8, Tyler 1-0-2. Totals: 31-10-80.
Whitewater 21 26—47
Racine St. Cat’s 40 40—80
3-point goals—W 3 (Brown 2, Grosinske), SC 8 (Barker 3, T. Hunter 2, C. Hunter 2, Naidl). Free throws missed—W 3, ST 3. Total fouls—W 14, SC 18.
Division 1
La Follette 89, Badger 46—The top-seeded Lancers raced out to a 48-23 lead by halftime and never looked back.
They will host Janesville Craig in a Division 1 regional final at 7 p.m. Saturday.
The No. 17-seeded Badgers, led by Ty McGreevy with 16 points, finished 3-21.
LA FOLLETTE 89, BADGER 46Badger (46)—McGreevy 5-2-16, Maloney 1-0-3, DuMez 4-4-13, Bishop 0-4-4, Deleskiewicz 1-0-2, Faul 1-0-2, Deering 2-0-6. Totals: 14-10-46.
La Follette (89)—Da. Grey 9-0-19, Stewart 3-0-7, Probst 5-1-16, Gibbs 1-4-6, Sims 1-0-3, Cloud 0-1-1, Prather 5-2-13, Roth 1-2-5, Onyefollumo 1-0-2, Riak 5-4-14, Lashore 0-1-1, Schlough 1-0-2. Totals: 32-15-89.
Lake Geneva Badger 23 23—46
Madison La Follette 48 41—89
3-point goals—Bad 8 (McGreevy 4, Deering 2, Maloney, DuMez), LaF 10 (Probst 5, Grey, Stewart, Sims, Prather, Roth). Free throws missed—Bad 1, LaF 12. Total fouls—Bad 19, LaF 16. Fouled out—Deering.
Division 4
Pardeeville 69, Parkview 62—The sixth-seeded and visiting Vikings finished the season with a 14-10 record.
A full box score was not provided.