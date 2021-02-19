Evansville, Whitewater, Brodhead and Orfordville Parkview saw their boys basketball seasons come to an end in WIAA regional semifinal games Friday night.
The lone remaining area teams heading into Saturday's regional finals are Janesville Parker, which will take on Monona Grove in Division 1, and Beloit Turner, which upset top-seeded Edgerton and will play Monroe in Division 2
Division 2
- Monroe 57, Evansville 44--The second-seeded and host Cheesemakers built a 14-point lead by halftime and held the third-seeded Blue Devils off from there.
Evansville's 12-game winning streak came to an end, and it finished with a 17-3 record.
Monroe will host fourth-seeded Beloit Turner in a regional final Saturday night.
Mason Miller scored 12 points to lead the Blue Devils.
MONROE 57, EVANSVILLE 44
Evansville;15;29—44
Monroe;29;28—57
EVANSVILLE (fg ft-fta pts) — Maves 2 0-0 5, Bahrs 1 0-0 3, Geske 2 0-0 5, Miller 5 0-1 12, Stencel 1 0-0 3, Howlett 0 1-2 1, Severson 2 2-2 6, Thompson 4 0-0 9. Totals 17 3-5 44.
MONROE — Leuzinger 3 4-5 10, Huschitt 1 2-2 5, Golembiewski 2 1-2 6, Meyer 4 4-11 12, Brukwicki 1 0-0 2, Matley 1 0-0 3, Bunker 1 0-0 2, Seagreaves 7 0-0 17. Totals 20 11-20 57.
3-point goals: E 7 (Miller 2, Maves 1, Bahrs 1, Geske 1, Stencel 1, Thompson 1); M 6 (Seagreaves 3, Matley 1, Golembiewski 1, Huschitt 1). Total fouls: V 18; M 14. Fouled out: Stencel.
- Lake Mills 55, Whitewater 36--The fourth-seeded Whippets fell behind by 14 points by halftime on the road and could not recover.
Brock Grosinske scored nine points to lead the way for Whitewater, which finished with an 8-12 record.
LAKE MILLS 55, WHITEWATER 36
Whitewater;20;16—36
Lake Mills;34;21—55
WHITEWATER — Martin 2 1-2 5; Grosinske 4 0-2 9; Zimdars 2 0-0 5; Aron 1 0-0 2; Brown 3 0-0 8; Nichols 2 2-2 7.Totals 14 3-6 36.
LAKE MILLS — Stoddard 4 0-0 10; Foster 1 0-0 2; Retrum 5 0-0 10; Moen 6 0-2 12; Bender 8 1-1 21. Totals 23 1-4 55.
3-point goals: WW 5 (Grosinske 1, Zimdars 1, Brown 2, Nichols 1); LM 6 (Stoddard 2, Bender 4). Total fouls: WW 12; LM 8.
Division 3
- St. John's Northwestern Academies 76, Brodhead 68--Brandin Podziemski scored 39 points to lead top-seeded St. John's over fourth-seeded Brodhead.
The visiting Cardinals hit 11 3-pointers, including four from Owen Leifker who had 24 points. Connor Green added 14 points and Cade Walker 13 for Brodhead, which finished the season 14-10.
ST. JOHN’S 76, BRODHEAD 68
Brodhead;30;38--68
St. John’s NW Academies;37;39--76
BRODHEAD--Walker 5 0-0 13, Green 5 1-2 14, Engen 2 1-1 6, Leifker 8 4-5 24, Anderson 0 2-2 2, Boegli 1 2-4 4, Malkow 2 1-4 5. Totals: 23 11-18 68.
ST. JOHN’S--Timm 8 2-3 19, Bensch 5 2-3 16, Podziemski 16 4-4 39, Divane 1 0-0 2. Totals: 30 8-10 76.
3-point goals: B 11 (Leifer 4, Walker 3, Green 3, Engen), SJ 8 (Bensch 4, Podziemski 3, Timm). Total fouls: B 15, SJ 16.
Division 4
- Cuba City 119, Parkview 59--The fourth-seeded Vikings could not keep up with top-seeded Cuba City.
A full box score was not provided.