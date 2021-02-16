Evansville's boys basketball team lost its first game of the 2021 calendar year.
The Blue Devils have not lost since. And they ran their winning streak to 12 games Tuesday night by grinding out yet another close game.
Evansville made all four of its free-throw attempts in the final minute and saw Delavan-Darien's buzzer-beating 3-point attempt clang off the rim in a 50-47 victory in a WIAA Division 2 regional quarterfinal game in Evansville.
"We've found a way all year long to grind out close games," Evansville coach Kendall Buttchen said in a phone interview afterward. "And tonight, they just found a way again. Their belief never wavered, and they just found a way to grind one out."
Evansville--which has won four games during its winning streak by five points or less--is now 17-2 and will travel to second-seeded Monroe for a regional final game Friday. Delavan-Darien finished with a 5-11 record.
The Comets led for much of the night, including 19-17 at halftime and 34-27 midway through the second half.
They took a one-point lead, 47-46, when Erik Cesarz--who scored a game-high 18 points--drove to the bucket with a minute remaining.
"They played their 1-2-2 or 3-2 zone, and we just couldn't buy a bucket in the first half," Buttchen said. "They did a nice job and had two big 3s to stretch out their lead.
"We got a big 3 from Jackson Stencel to get us back within two and then hit some clutch free throws late."
Tyr Severson was fouled attempting to corral an offensive rebound with 30.8 seconds left, and he made both bonus free throws to put Evansville up 48-47.
After Delavan-Darien missed a 3-point attempt, the Blue Devils' Ryan Thompson went 2-for-2 from the line with 15.4 seconds left to make it 50-47. And the Comets missed a 3-point attempt from the top of the key at the final buzzer.
EVANSVILLE 50, DELAVAN-DARIEN 47
Delavan-Darien;19;28--47
Evansville;17;33--50
DELAVAN-DARIEN (fg ft-fta pts)--McCann 1 0-0 3, Freitag 2 0-0 5, Mortlack 3 0-0 8, Jordan 2 2-3 7, Lumkes 2 2-6 6, Cesarz 8 2-4 18. Totals: 18 6-13 47.
EVANSVILLE--Geske 1 0-0 2, Miller 4 2-2 12, Bisch 3 0-0 7, Stencel 1 0-0 3, Howlett 1 0-0 3, Severson 4 4-7 12, Thompson 3 5-6 11. Totals: 17 11-15 50.
3-point goals: DD 5 (Mortlack 2, McCann, Freitag, Jordan), E 5 (Miller 2, Bisch, Stencel, Howlett. Total fouls: DD 19, E 17.
DIVISION 3
- Brodhead 68, Cambridge 54--The fourth-seeded and host Cardinals led by 12 at halftime, but Cambridge rallied to forge a 41-41 tie with under eight minutes remaining.
A pair of put-backs by Brady Malkow helped Brodhead pull away in the final minutes. His first put them up 54-48, and his second--off a missed free throw--made it 57-50 with 2:45 left.
Owen Leifker led the way for the Cardinals with 28 points, including 15 in the second half. Malkow finished with 11, while Cade Walker and Connor Green each had 10.
Jack Nikolay led Cambridge with 17, including 15 after halftime.
Brodhead will play top-seeded St. John’s Northwest Academies in a regional semifinal Friday night.
BRODHEAD 68, CAMBRIDGE 54
Cambridge;20;34--54
Brodhead;32;36--68
CAMBRIDGE--Nikolay 3 10-10 17, Heth 5 2-2 16, Horton 4 0-0 11, Stein 1 0-0 2, Buckman 0 4-6 4, Schroeder 1 0-0 2, Frey 0 2-2 2. Totals: 14 18-20 54.
BRODHEAD--Walker 3 2-2 10, Green 1 7-8 10, Engen 1 1-2 3, Leifker 10 5-7 28, Weeden 1 0-0 2, Anderson 0 1-2 1, Boegli 1 1-5 3, Malkow 4 2-4 11, Vondra 0 0-1 0. Totals: 21 19-31 68.
3-point goals: C 8 (Heth 4, Horton 3, Nikolay), B 7 (Leifker 3, Walkers 2, Green, Malkow). Total fouls: C 26, B 21. Fouled out--Nikolay, Tesdal (C).
- Marshall 69, Clinton 25--Third-seeded Marshall made 11 3-pointers and led by 33 points by halftime.
Clinton finished with an 0-17 record.
MARSHALL 69, CLINTON 25
Clinton;10;15—25
Marshall;43;26—69
CLINTON—Mullooly 1 1-1 3; Pe. Bingham 1 0-0 2; C. Peterson 1 2-2 4; Mueller 3 2-4 8; Villanueva 2 0-0 4; Pi. Bingham 2 0-0 4. Totals 10 5-7 25.
MARSHALL—Siedschlag 1 1-4 4; Hellenbrand 0 1-2 1; Collins 2 0-2 6; Lutz 2 0-0 5; Frank 1 0-0 2; Ward 9 1-2 21; Hornby 1 1-2 4; Denniston 5 0-1 14; Grady 0 2-2 2; Eggers 1 0-0 2; Truschinski 4 0-0 8. Totals 26 6-19 69.
3-point goals: M 11 (Siedschlag 1, Collins 2, Lutz 1, Ward 2, Hornby 1, Denniston 4). Total fouls: C 12; M 9. At Cambridge.
DIVISION 4
- Parkview 103, Iowa-Grant 70--Connor Simonson poured in 40 points and Tyler Oswald added 33 as the host and fourth-seeded Vikings cruised to a Division 4 regional victory.
Parkview will play at top-seeded, top-ranked and unbeaten Cuba City on Friday night.
Simonson scored 27 of his 40 in the second half, while Oswald--who had 18 of his 33 in the first--went over the 1,000-point mark for his career.
PARKVIEW 103, IOWA-GRANT 70
Iowa-Grant;21;49--70
Orfordville Parkview;45;58--103
IOWA-GRANT--Schmitz 1 1-4 3, Lundell 4 3-4 12, Laufenberg 2 0-2 4, Hill 12 1-1 32, Steffle 3 0-0 7, Zingg 0 1-2 1, Poopple 5 1-2 11. Totals: 27 7-15 70.
PARKVIEW--Tr. Oswald 2 2-4 6, Ty. Oswald 13 4-4 33, Simonson 17 2-2 40, Flood-Elyafi 5 3-3 13, Crane 1 0-0 3, Klitzman 3 0-0 6, Brown 1 0-0 2. Totals: 42 11-13 103.
3-point goals: IG 9 (Hill 7, Lundell, Steffle), P 8 (Simonson 4, Ty. Oswald 3, Crane). Total fouls: IG 11, P 14.
DIVISION 1
- Mukwonago 77, Elkhorn 73--Senior guard Jordan Johnson scored 49 points, but it was not enough to lift the fifth-seeded Elks past host Mukwonago.
Johnson went 15 of 19 from the line in the game and scored 32 points in the second half alone as Elkhorn hung around but could not take the lead.
The Elks finished their season with a 9-12 record.
MUKWONAGO 77, ELKHORN 73
Elkhorn;32;41--73
Mukwonago;37;40--77
ELKHORN--Johnson 15 15-19 49, Davey 2 2-2 6, Bestul 2 0-2 5, Ettem 1 0-0 2, Christensen 1 0-0 2, Franz 2 0-0 5, Nickelsen 0 2-2 2, Stebnitz 1 0-0 2. Totals: 24 19-25 73.
MUKWONAGO--Gannon 8 4-4 20, Gilson-Calderon 1 2-6 4, Jendusa 6 12-13 24, Schreiber 3 3-4 11, Schluckebier 5 2-5 12, Madson 1 0-1 3, Washburn 1 0-0 3. Totals: 25 23-33 77.
3-point goals: E 6 (Johnson 4, Bestul, Franz), M 4 (Schreiber 2, Madson, Washburn). Total fouls: E 21, M 21. Fouled out--Gilson-Calderon.
- Waukesha South 60, Badger 50--The upset-minded sixth-seeded Badgers led by as many as 13 points, but Waukesha South outscored them 15-1 to end the game.
Waukesha South will face second-seeded Kettle Moraine in a regional final.
A full box score was not made available.