Trey Louis picked a fine time for the highest-scoring game of his high school basketball career.
The Evansville High senior scored 17 points Tuesday night to help the sixth-seeded Blue Devils win their WIAA Division 3 boys quarterfinal game over 11th-seeded Poynette.
Evansville (15-8) earned a date with third-seeded Lodi in the regional semifinals Friday at Lodi.
Louis’ previous career high came earlier this year when he scored 14 points against Beloit Turner. He came into the tournament averaging 5.2 points per game.
He was one of three Blue Devils players in double figures. Ryan Thompson, who also averages five points per game, scored 15, and Seth Maag finished with 13.
Evansville led by just six points at halftime but pulled away from there, scoring 43 points in the final 18 minutes. Louis had 13 of his 17 after the break.
EVANSVILLE 72, POYNETTE 52Poynette (52)—O’Connel 1-0-3, Starr 2-2-8, K. Peterson 4-3-12, Klosky 1-0-2, Savich 1-0-2, Radewan 0-2-2, Feller 6-8-23. Totals 15-15-52.
Evansville (72)—Wallisch 1-0-2, Borchardt 3-1-7, Louis 6-5-17, Miller 2-2-6, Maag 5-2-13, Mielke 1-0-3, Anderson 2-2-8, Kopecky 0-1-1, Thompson 6-1-15. Totals: 26-14-72.
Poynette 23 29—52
Evansville 29 43—72
3-point goals—P 7 (Feller 3, Starr 2, O’Connel, K. Peterson), E 6 (Anderson 2, Thompson 2, Maag, Mielke). Free throws missed—P 4, E 5. Total fouls—P 15, E 16.
Marshall 56, Brodhead 48—The 10th-seeded Cardinals led by three points at halftime but were outscored 32-21 after the break.
Connor Green scored 18 points to lead Brodhead (8-15), while Cody Malcook had 16.
Marshall plays at second-seeded Edgerton on Friday.
MARSHALL 56, BRODHEAD 48Brodhead (48)—Walker 2-2-7, Green 7-0-18, Malcook 6-4-16, Boegli 2-0-4, Malkow 1-0-3. Totals: 18-6-48.
Marshall (56)—Chadwick 3-2-9, Frank 1-1-3, Denniston 4-2-13, Ward 5-5-17, Truschinski 5-2-14. Totals: 18-12-56.
Brodhead 27 21—48
Marshall 24 32—56
3-point goals—B 6 (Green 4, Walker, Malkow), M 8 (Denniston 3, Ward 2, Truschinski 2, Chadwick). Free throws missed—B 5, M 2. Total fouls—B 17, M 13. Fouled out—Malkow.
Lake Mills 87, Clinton 27—Charlie Bender scored 28 points to send Lake Mills past the 13th-seeded Cougars (0-23).
LAKE MILLS 87, CLINTON 27Clinton (27)—Dominy 2-2-6, Marchillo 1-1-3, Espinoza 2-0-4, Howard 2-0-4, Peterson 2-0-4, Mueller 2-0-4, Klein 2-0-4. Totals: 13-3-29.
Lake Mills (87)—Wilke 1-3-5, Herrington 6-2-15, Stoddard 4-1-10, Lund 0-2-2, Templin 1-0-3, Retrum 3-2-8, Moen 6-0-12, Bender 13-2-28, Horkan 1-2-4. Totals: 35-14-87.
Clinton 16 13—29
Lake Mills 47 40—87
3-point goals—C 0, LM 3 (Herrington, Stoddard, Templin). Free throws missed—C 8, LM 5. Total fouls—C 15, LM 14.
Division 4
Parkview 70, Dodgeland 52—Tyler Oswald and Carter Simonson combined for 51 points, and the sixth-seeded Vikings used a big first half to top 11th-seeded Dodgeland.
Parkview (14-9) used a run late in the first half to lead 39-25 at the break.
Oswald scored 20 of his 30 points in the first half. Simonson scored 13 of his 21 in the second.
The Vikings play at No. 3-seeded Pardeeville on Friday.
PARKVIEW 70, DODGELAND 52Dodgeland (52)—Otte 2-2-6, Christopherson 5-0-12, Fenner 2-3-8, Nelson 6-4-16, Apperfeldt 5-0-10. Totals: 20-9-52.
Parkview (70)—Unseth 2-1-5, Barlass 0-2-2, Oswald 11-5-30, Simonson 8-3-21, Kundert 1-0-2, Flood-Elyafi 1-0-2, Oswald 0-2-2, Klitzman 1-0-2, N. Crane 2-0-4. Totals: 26-13-70.
Dodgeland 25 27—52
Orfordville Parkview 39 31—70
3-point goals—D 3 (Christopherson 2, Fenner), P 5 (Oswald 3, Simonson 2). Free throws missed—D 10, P 5. Total fouls—D 18, P 18. fouled out—Otte.
Division 2
Delavan-Darien 66, Waterford 64—The 11th-seeded Comets avenged a pair of regular-season Southern Lakes Conference losses.
Delavan-Darien, which lost 60-42 and 71-52 to Waterford earlier—the latter coming just last Friday night—moved on to face third-seeded Waukesha West on Friday.
A full box score was not reported.
Division 1
Badger 78, Waukesha South 76—The visiting and 17th-seeded Badgers edged 16th-seeded Waukesha South to set up a date with top-seeded Madison La Follette on Friday.
A full box score was not reported.