Evansville’s boys basketball team survived a tournament-opening scare Tuesday night.

The fifth-seeded Blue Devils got all they could handle from visiting No. 12-seeded Poynette in a WIAA Division 3 regional quarterfinal game.

But junior Sulley Geske led three players in double figures, scoring a game-high 18 points, and Evansville made enough shots down the stretch to hold on for a 54-48 victory.

“We didn’t start out very well, and they hit some 3s,” Evansville co-coach Kendall Buttchen said. “We battled back and got some turnovers and defensive rebounds. We were able to push the tempo a little bit and get the lead by halftime.

“They just kept hanging around in the second half, but we were able to put them away down the stretch. We had a couple guys step up and make big shots.”

The Blue Devils (15-8) earned a rubber match with fourth-seeded Edgerton (14-8) in a regional semifinal Friday night. The Rock Valley Conference rivals split their regular-season meetings.

Aaron Anderson added 15 points for Evansville, while Seth Maag had 12.

Evansville was without second-leading scorer Davonte McAlister.

EVANSVILLE 54, POYNETTE 48

Poynette (48)—O’Conner 0-2-2, Moll 2-0-5, Stark 3-0-8, K. Petersen 4-3-14, Savich 0-1-1, Bruchs 5-1-11, Feller 2-0-5, C. Petersen 1-0-2. Totals: 17-7-48.

Evansville (54)—Maag 5-2-12, Stencel 0-2-2, Louis 1-0-2, Geske 8-2-18, France 0-2-2, Anderson 6-3-15, Hill 1-1-3. Totals: 21-12-54.

Poynette 19 29—48

Evansville 23 31—54

3-point goals—Poynette 7 (K. Petersen 3, Stark 2, Moll, Feller), Evansville 0. Free throws missed—Poynette 8, Evansville 8. Total fouls—Poynette 17, Evansville 14. Fouled out—Louis.

Big Foot 91, Milwaukee Lifelong Learning 54—The eighth-seeded Chiefs opened the game on a 14-4 run and never looked back.

AJ Courier scored 28 points and Logan Eischeid added 18 for Big Foot, which scored 52 points in the first half.

The Chiefs will play at top-seeded Martin Luther on Friday night.

BIG FOOT 91, LIFELONG LEARNING 54

Lifelong Learning (54)—Jackson 12-9-37, K. Banks 1-0-2, C. Banks 2-0-4, Hinkle 3-4-10, Jones 0-1-1. Totals: 18-14-54.

Big Foot (91)—Hildebrandt 1-0-3, Greco 3-3-10, Eischeid 7-2-18, Gosse 1-0-2, Hibl 0-1-1, Trosclair 1-0-2, Buchholz 2-1-5, Foster 2-4-8, Courier 13-2-28, Gillingham 4-1-9, Nielsen 1-1-3. Totals: 36-15-91.

Milwaukee Lifelong Learning 22 32—54

Walworth Big Foot 54 37—91

3-point goals—MLL 4 (Jackson 4), BF 4 (Eischeid 2, Hildebrandt, Greco). Free throws missed—MLL 4, BF 7. Total fouls—MLL 15, BF 15. Fouled out—C. Banks.

Lakeside Lutheran 84, Clinton 54—The host Warriors scored 48 first-half points in cruising past the Cougars.

Thirteen players scored for Lakeside, which will host Lake Mills on Friday night.

Riley Anastasi scored 17 points and Sam Duggan added 11 for Clinton, which finished the season with a 1-20 mark.

LAKESIDE 84, CLINTON 54

Clinton (54)—Anastasi 6-2-17, Dominy 2-1-6, Duggan 5-1-11, Fjalstad 1-0-3, Aceves 1-0-2, W. Mueller 3-0-7, Wllnitz 0-4-4, H. Mueller 0-2-2, DuCharme 0-2-2. Totals: 18-12-54.

Lakeside (84)—DeNoyer 2-1-5, Hackbarth 0-3-3, Kuepers 3-0-6, Davis 3-1-8, Schultz 3-1-7, Schneider 1-2-4, O’Donnell 2-0-4, Pampel 2-0-5, Paske 4-0-8, Monis 3-6-12, Ulrich 4-2-10, Raymond 2-0-6, Miller 3-0-6. Totals: 32-16-84.

Clinton 21 33-54

Lakeside Lutheran 48 36—84

3-point goals—Clinton 6 (Anastasi 3, Dominy, Fjalstad, Mueller), Lakeside Luthern 4 (Raymond 2, Pampel, Davis).

Saint Thomas More 78, Whitewater 61—The 11th-seeded Whippets were tied with Saint Thomas More at halftime but could not sustain the upset bid in the second half.

Five players scored in double figures for Saint Thomas More.

Benjamin Stoll led the Whippets (5-18) with 13 points.

SAINT THOMAS MORE 78, WHITEWATER 61

Whitewater (61)—J. Martin 4-0-8, Brown 1-0-2, Pease 3-1-7, Kohl 4-1-9, Stoll 5-3-13, H. Martin 3-0-6. Totals: 20-5-45.

Saint Thomas More (78)—Causey 5-3-13, Reindl 1-0-3, Williams 5-6-16, Monaco 1-0-2, Glembin 7-0-18, Sranske 5-3-15, Koch 5-0-10, Zwicky 1-0-2. Totals: 30-12-79.

Whitewater 33 28—61

Saint Thomas More 33 45—78

3-point goals—W 0, STM 7 (Glembin 4, Sranske 2, Reindl). Free throws missed—W 6, STM 7.

Division 1

Badger 59, Beloit 58—The visiting 17th-seeded Badgers held off a late charge by the 16th-seeded Purple Knights to earn a crack at No. 1-seeded Madison East in the regional finals.

Kale Rodgers, who averages just north of 15 points per game, poured in 34 against Beloit, including making five 3-pointers.

Grant DuMez added 10 by going 8 of 10 from the free-throw line.

Amariah Cook led the Knights with 17 points.

BADGER 59, BELOIT 58

Badger (59)—Rodgers 12-5-34, Dumez 1-8-10, Bishop 2-0-4, Johnston 3-0-6, Faul 0-2-2, Deering 1-0-3. Totals: 19-15-59.

Beloit (58)—France 2-1-6, Ringer 4-4-12, Payne 2-0-5, Cook 8-1-17, Bach 3-0-6, Chandler 1-0-2, Ganiyu 1-0-2, Bell 4-0-8. Totals: 25-6-58.

Lake Geneva Badger 30 29—59

Beloit Memorial 21 37—58

3-point goals—Badger 6 (Rodgers 5, Deering), Beloit 2 (France, Payne). Free throws missed—Badger 4, Beloit 6. Total fouls—Badger 17, Beloit 21. Fouled out—Bishop, Boyd.

Division 2

Waterford 53, Milton 48—The eight-seeded Wolverines held off the Red Hawks to advance and play top-seeded Westosha Central in a regional final.

Jack Campion scored 17 points and Cade Austin added 14 for Milton, which finished with a 4-19 record.

WATERFORD 53, MILTON 48

Milton (48)—Campion 5-4-17, Bowditch 1-2-4, Austin 5-1-14, Wecker 1-0-2, Kudrna 1-4-6, Burdette 2-0-5. Totals: 15-11-48.

Waterford (53)—Giembin 5-3-16, Grissmeyer 1-0-3, Ketterhagen 5-2-15, Hancock 3-0-6, Kareinski 4-1-9, Roanhouse 2-0-4. Totals: 20-6-53.

Milton 22 26—48

Waterford 23 30—53

3-point goals—Milton 7 (Campion 3, Austin 3, Burdette), Waterford 5 (Giembin 3, Grissmeyer, Ketterhagen). Free throws missed—Milton 4, Waterford 2. Total fouls—Milton 16, Waterford 16. Fouled out—Bowditch.

Burlington 65, Delavan-Darien 34—The sixth-seeded Demons had no trouble knocking off the visiting Comets, who finished the season 0-23.

No full box score was reported.