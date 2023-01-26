JANESVILLE—Carson McCormick scored 23 points and hit five of Janesville Craig’s 11 3-pointers in the Cougars’ 64-52 conference victory over Janesville Parker on Thursday.
“It’s the most fun game every single season,” McCormick said. “We grew up playing these guys and we know each other and like each other. It’s just a fun game to play, the crosstown battle. Everyone looks forward to it every year.”
Craig’s win was its second against Parker (4-11 overall, 4-8 Big Eight) this season. In both matchups, the Cougars used their impressive shooting, smart defense and unselfish play to defeat the Vikings. While both games were similar, coach Ben McCormick said he saw vast improvements for Craig compared to its first game against Parker.
“I do think we have improved from the start of the season to now,” Ben McCormick said. “I think our guys truly trust each other, and I think we move the ball as well as any team I’ve ever coached. (They’re) extremely unselfish, and our guys really enjoy being around one another.”
The Cougars (8-6, 7-5) jumped out to a 17-12 lead in the first half before Parker battled back to tie the score at 17. From there, the Cougars went on a 8-0 run and never looked back.
Parker stayed in the contest with Tre Miller’s ability to drive to the basket and J.J. Douglas’ rebounding skills, but Craig leaned on its zone defense to limit open looks for the Vikings.
“We do it to stop penetration,” McCormick said about Craig’s zone defense. “Tre Miller is such a good penetrator from the perimeter that you almost have to do something a little different against him. There’s a reason he’s a leading scorer in the conference. So a lot of our attention is focused on him. And obviously, part of that is keeping J.J. Douglas off the boards. That is not an easy task as he is a very good and physical player. So I was proud of how our kids battled tonight.”
By the end of the first half, Craig built a 36-28 lead behind its perimeter shooting.
“We didn’t get back defensively early and we gave them 3-pointers in transition, which is who they are,” Parker coach Matt Bredesen said. “That’s how they want to play. So when you allow them to play their game early, it’s going to let them get off to a (hot) start.”
After the break, Craig kept firing and was playing urgently on offense to put away its opponent. Parker gave the Cougars some open looks inside and on the perimeter, and Craig took advantage. Craig added some second-chance looks on the offensive end to its long-range attack.
“That’s one thing we talked about with our guys because we shoot so many 3-pointers and there are a lot of long rebounds,” McCormick said. “We have to do a better job still going forward with offensive rebounding to give ourselves those opportunities. There’ll be nights where the ball doesn’t go in and you have to give yourself extra possessions to give yourself a chance.”
Carson McCormick led the Cougars in scoring, but his performance was a product of Craig’s team offense. Three Cougars scored in double figures: Jackson Bertagnoli with 12, Denver Hughes with 11 and Devon Becker with 10.
While playing from behind for much of the contest, the Vikings put themselves in position to stay in the game. Against a 3-point shooting opponent, Parker wasn’t able to go on a run big enough to pull out a victory.
Sam Bess led the Vikings with 16 points while Douglas had 13 points and Miller chipped in 12.
“We competed throughout and we’re happy with that,” Bredesen said. “But at some point, we need to adjust a little bit quicker to what’s going on. That’s been one of our issues all year, not making adjustments. We’re making adjustments, but for us to actually realize and carry out those adjustments to affect the game, it has to happen at a quicker pace than it has.”
Parker will hope to bounce back Saturday with a home game against Madison Memorial. Craig also has a home game Saturday against Beloit Memorial.
JANESVILLE CRAIG 64, JANESVILLE PARKER 52
Craig (64)—Clark 1-0-2, McCormick 9-0-23, Bertagnoli 4-2-12, Becker 4-0-10, Chrostowski 1-1-4, Zink 1-0-2, Hughes 5-0-11. Totals 25-3-64.
Parker (52)—Babbitt 3-1-8, Miller 5-0-12, Novak 1-0-3, Douglas 6-1-13, Bess 7-1-16. Totals 22-3-52.
Halftime—Craig 36, Parker 28. 3-point goals—Craig 11 (McCormick 5, Bertagnoli 2, Becker 2, Chrostowski, Hughes), Parker 5 (Babbitt, Miller 2, Novak, Bess). Missed free throws—Craig 3, Parker 6. Team fouls—Craig 13, Parker 11.