JANESVILLE—Carson McCormick scored 23 points and hit five of Janesville Craig’s 11 3-pointers in the Cougars’ 64-52 conference victory over Janesville Parker on Thursday.

“It’s the most fun game every single season,” McCormick said. “We grew up playing these guys and we know each other and like each other. It’s just a fun game to play, the crosstown battle. Everyone looks forward to it every year.”

