MILTON
Junior guards Sydney Kanable and Holly Morehart scored 18 and 14 points, respectively, to lead the Milton girls basketball team to a 61-49 victory over Clinton in nonconference play Monday night.
Clinton (1-4) held a 29-23 halftime lead, but Milton (3-3) took advantage of 28 Cougars fouls and 14 points from the line in the second half.
Kanable scored 12 points in the second half, making six of eight free throws after halftime. Morehart added eight second-half points and senior guard Saige Radke added 10 points for Milton.
Clinton got 23 points from junior wing Jayden Nortier and 11 from senior goard Elli Teubert.
Clinton (49)—Teubert 5-1-11, Mueller 1-0-2, Nortier 11-3-23, Bubolz 2-1-5, Roehl 1-3-6, Koch 1-0-2. Totals 17-4-49.
Milton (61)—Zimmerman 2-2-7, Radke 4-2-10, Mezera 2-2-6, Shaw 0-1-1, Morehart 4-5-14, Kanable 5-8 18, Wolf 1-3-5. Totals 18-23-61.
Halftime—Clinton 29, Milton 23. 3-point goals—Clinton 3 (Teubert 3), Milton 2 (Zimmerman, Morehart). Free throws missed—Clinton 10, Milton 11. Total fouls—Clinton 28, Milton 16. Fouled out—Teubert, Bubolz, Wellnitz, Roehl, Mezera.
Johnson Creek 46, Parkview 45—Lexi Swanson scored 19 points and Brittany Rue 12 to lead the Bluejays (2-2, 1-1 Trailways South Conference) past the Vikings (3-4, 2-1).
Boys basketball
Union Grove 69, Whitewater 55—At Whitewater, the Broncos (4-0) opened a 30-13 halftime lead and rode the 30-point scoring of 6-foot-6 senior Tyson Skalecki to a nonconference victory over the Whippets (0-3).
Whitewater got 15 points from senior Wyatt Nickels and 13 apiece from seniors Jake Hintz and Jon Aron.
Union Grove (69)—Lee 1-1-3, Nowak 3-2-8, Barber 1-2-4, Koss 4-5-14, Skalecki 9-7-30, Kowalczyk 1-0-2, Montgomery 1-3-5, Waters 0-3-3. Totals 20-23-69.
Whitewater (55)—Hintz 5-0-13, Crowley 1-0-3, Wence 1-1-4, Aron 5-1-13, Brown 2-1-5, Sagrero 0-2-2, Nickels 4-7-15. Totals 18-12-55.
Halftime—Union Grove 30, Whitewater 13. 3-point goals—Union Grove 6 (Skalecki 5, Koss), Whitewater 7 (Hintz 3, Aron 2, Wence, Crowley). Total fouls—Union Grove 22, Whitewater 28. Fouled out—Waters, Wence, Brown.
Boys hockey
Milton 4, Stoughton 1—At the Mandt Center in Stoughton, sophomore goaltender Alex Jones made 19 saves to help the Red Hawks (2-2-1 overall, 1-1-1 Badger East Conference) defeat the Vikings (0-4-1, 0-2-0) in a league game.
Milton junior Justin Schell scored in the final minute of the first period on an assist from freshman Franklin Lund. Stoughton tied the score with a shorthanded goal midway through the second period, but senior Gannon Kilgora gave Miltion the lead for keeps at 14:07 of the second.
Senior Tyler Ellis and junior Coulter Thom added third-period insurance goals for the Red Hawks.
Stoughton 0 1 0 — 1
Milton 1 1 2 — 4
First Period
M—Justin Schell (Franklin Lund), 16:18.
Second Period
S—Colby Thompson, 9:46; M—Gannon Kilgora (Mitchell Masters), 14:07.
Third Period
M—Tyler Ellis (Kilgora, Joe Borgwardt), 5:50; M—Coulter Thom (Lund), 9:24.
Saves—S 33 (Max Nihles); M 19 (Alex Jones).