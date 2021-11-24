MILTON
There was plenty to be excited about Tuesday night at Milton High School as the Red Hawks hosted Elkhorn to lift the lid on the 2021-22 boys basketball season.
Besides the fact that it was the first night of a new season, the Red Hawks were getting to play their first game in the new fieldhouse in front of a normal-sized crowd after playing for no fans or limited fans due to COVID-19 during the 2020 alternate season last winter.
Milton took maximum advantage of all that excitement, getting a 78-45 win over the Elks to start the season off on a positive note.
The Red Hawks (1-0) gave up the opening bucket to the Elks (0-1) and then went on a 12-0 run that basically set the tone for the night.
Milton led 38-16 at halftime and led by as many as 32 down the stretch.
It was just the kind of effort to start the season that Milton coach Alex Olson was looking for.
“I liked how unselfish we were,” Olson said. “The guys have been working hard on that in practice.”
The Red Hawks were led by junior Brogan McIntyre with 14 points.
Two of Mcintyre’s points came on a thunderous crowd-igniting dunk.
McIntyre said he and his teammates were pumped to be opening the season in the new fieldhouse.
“And it was great to have a big crowd out there,” McIntyre said. “We’ve really missed that.”
In addition to McIntyre’s 14 points, the Red Hawks got 13 from Jack Campion and 12 from Tommy WIdner.
Milton hit 11 3-pointers on the night.
The Red Hawks are in action on Saturday at the Autism Showcase at Oak Creek High School. They take on Martin Luther at 7:45 p.m.
MILTON 78, ELKHORN 45
Elkhorn (45)--Davey 5 3-4 13; Christenson 1 0-0 3; Devito 1 1-2 3; Etten 0 2-4 2; Paddock 3 0-0 7; Kamms 6 1-1 13; Stebnitz 1 1-3 3; Wehmeier 0 0-2 0; DuPont 0 1-2 1. Totals: 15 9-18 45.
Milton (78)—AyGoll 4 2-3 11; Ophahl 1 0-0 3; Campion 6 0-0 12; McIntyre 4 2-4 14; Kirk 4 1-2 13; Ruppe 1 0-0 3; AsGoll 1 0-0 3; Jensen 0 1-2 1; Widner 5 0-0 12; Wuetrich 2 0-0 4; Kavanaugh 1 1-2 3. Totals: 27 9-13 78.
Halftime--Milton 38, Elkhorn 16. Three-point goals—Elkhorn 2 (Christenson, Paddock), Milton 11 (Kirk 4, McIntyre 2, Widner 2, Ruppe, AsGoll, Ophahl). Free throws missed--Elkhorn 9, Milton 4. Total fouls--Elkhorn 12, Milton 20. Fouled out—None.
Evansville 66, River Valley 45
At Evansville, the Blue Devils hit nine 3-pointers on the night to get the 2021-22 season started on a winning note.
Trevor Bahrs led Evansville with 19 points. Mason Miller added 16.
Preston Hying and Jack Myers had 10 points apiece to pace River Valley.
EVANSVILLE 66, RIVER VALLEY 45
River Valley (45)—Alt 2 2-7 6; Horton 2 2-5 7; Hying 5 0-2 10; Myers 4 2-6 10; Esser 1 2-4 4; Wickman 1 2-3 4; Gloudeman 2 0-0 4. Totals: 17 10-27 45.
Evansville (66)—Bahrs 7 2-3 19; Geske 1 3-4 6; Miller 5 2-2 16; Johnson 0 0-2 0; Maguigad 1 2-4 5; Maves 0 2-2 2; Howlett 1 4-6 6; Kopecky 2 4-6 8. Totals: 19 15-23 66.
Halftime—Evansville 33, River Valley 15. Three-point goals—River Valley 1 (Horton), Evansville 9 (Miller 4, Bahrs 3, Geske, Maguigad). Free throws missed—River Valley 17, Evansville 8. Total fouls—River Valley 17, Evansville 14. Fouled out—None.