Point guard perfection.
That’s the prevailing theme on this year’s The Gazette all-area boys basketball team.
Led by two-time player of the year Jordan Johnson, of Elkhorn, three of the five members of the all-area team played point guard and played it well. Edgerton senior Clayton Jenny and Milton junior Jack Campion were two of the quickest and most efficient point guards in the state. Also named to the team thanks to outstanding seasons were Janesville Parker senior Brenden Weis and Walworth Big Foot junior Gus Foster.
Jenny was the catalyst in Edgerton’s record-setting season. The Crimson Tide tied program records with 20 wins for the season and 13 straight wins to start the season.
The 6-foot-1 Jenny, who will play at UW-Platteville in the fall, averaged 26.2 points a game en route to being named the player of the year in the Rock Valley Conference and a Division 3 WBCA first-team all-state selection.
He had six games of 30 points or more and averaged 10.1 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 3.0 steals a game. He finished his career as the second-leading scorer in school history with 1,456 points, trailing only Bryan Gregory with 1,490.
“What Clayton accomplished this year against the level of competition we played, including three teams that played at state, can stand on its own,” Edgerton coach Daryl Fox said. “And what stands out most about Clayton is that for four years, he was the consummate team player.”
Milton coach Alex Olson said Jenny took his game to another level this season.
“Once I noticed he began to become a bona fide three-level scorer, I think opponents realized there wasn’t much you could do defensively,” Olson said. “He played multiple different roles the past few years and showed his versatility as a scorer. He’s a kid that will do whatever is asked to win.”
Campion was simply one of the quickest and most explosive point guards in the state. The 5-10 speedster was ninth in the state with 6.7 assists a game and averaged 22.6 points.
He scored in double figures in all 18 games for the Red Hawks and had four games of 31 points or more. Campion was WBCA honorable mention all-state in Division 2.
“Jack’s energy and passion ignited our team to its best regular season in 40 years,” Olson said. “He has fully invested himself in this game and our program to leave a legacy in our program for years to come.
“His selflessness and energy is contagious throughout our entire program.”
Although Edgerton did not play Milton this past season, Fox saw enough of Campion to know he is a legitimate college prospect.
“His skills are well-known and appreciated in Edgerton,” Fox said of Campion. “Jack filled in for our team in a summer AAU game and put on a show for us all.”
Weis helped bring Parker’s program to new heights this season. The versatile 6-5 senior helped the Vikings to an 18-win season—the most since the program’s 1971 state championship team—and a berth in a Division 1 sectional semifinal game.
He averaged 17.1 points a game and scored in double figures in all but two of the Vikings’ 27 games. He also was the team’s top defender and usually guarded the other team’s top scorer. The WBCA named Weis honorable mention all-state in Division 1.
“Brenden did a nice job developing his mid-range game, which allowed him to improve his production offensively,” Parker coach Matt Bredesen said.
“He was the definition of a true two-way player. To have a 6-5 player who moves well vertically and changes shots like Brenden did is a game changer.”
Edgerton defeated Parker in the first game of the season, and Fox said the defensive strategy enforced to stop Weis was the difference.
“He ran the show for Parker,” Fox said. “It was only when we face-guarded him that we got Parker out of their flow offensively, and allowed us to claw back into the game.”
Foster has a bright future ahead of him. The 6-3 forward, despite constant double-teams, averaged 23.6 points a game and scored in double figures in all 25 games. He had six games of 30 points or more, including 36 in a win over Beloit Turner, and was WBCA all-state honorable mention in Division 3.
“Our first priority was to gameplan for him,” Fox said of Foster. “But even when we did, he was still able to find a way.”
Bredesen coaches Foster on the summer AAU circuit and said he will definitely play at the next level.
“Gus has a motor like nobody I’ve ever coached,” Bredesen said. “He’s on the floor for every loose ball and is good for 10 rebounds a game. He was everyone’s focus all year and still averaged a double-double.
“He’s going to get lots of college attention this summer because our team will be playing nationally in tournaments in Atlanta, Orlando, Louisville and Indianapolis on the NY2LA Association Circuit.”