JANESVILLE—Denver Hughes has been an unexpected contributor for the Janesville Craig boys basketball team this season.
On Tuesday night, he was the leading contributor.
The 6-foot-3 senior scored 23 points to send the Cougars to a 69-55 nonconference victory over visiting Elkhorn on Bob Suter Court.
Hughes scored the Cougars' first two baskets and ended up with 10 field goals in addition to sinking 3 of 4 free throws.
“He’s been a kid that far exceeded our expectations,” Cougars coach Ben McCormick said. “He’s been outstanding.
“He just works,” McCormick said. “He runs the floor very well, and the guys look for him now.”
Hughes had 12 points on six field goals in the first 18 minutes of the game, in which Craig struggled to take a 33-29 lead. He added 11 points in the second half when the Cougars pulled away from a 44-42 lead in the final 12½ minutes.
“I’ve just been getting open underneath, and my teammates have been getting me the ball,” said Hughes, who entered the game with a 10-point average. “I’ve been making the shots.”
Scoring Craig’s first two baskets put Hughes on the path to success Tuesday night.
“I was confident from the start,” Hughes said. “From there, I was running the floor and just getting good looks.”
The Cougars, now 10-6 overall, weren’t looking that good in the first half against a young Elks squad that fell to 4-13.
Elkhorn senior guard Reid Paddock and junior guard Brayden Meinel each had a pair of 3-pointers against Craig’s zone defenses, and junior guard Payton Moore added another. A Meinel 3-pointer at the 6:51 mark put Elkhorn ahead 20-15.
The game was tied at 24 with 3:50 left, but three baskets by Hughes and a 3-pointer by senior guard Keagan Clark put the Cougars ahead 33-27.
The Elks got to within two points at 44-42 with 12:40 left. The Cougars went on a 17-5 run that put them in control.
Senior guard Devon Becher had three field goals, Hughes had a three-point play and Carson McCormick—who finished with 11 points—sank a 3-point shot to fuel the decisive run.
Elkhorn coach Josh Skatrud was upbeat despite watching his team lose its fourth straight game after three straight wins.
“We had a real rough week last week,” Skatrud said. “Craig is a good team. They play fast and shoot the ball well.
“We played better tonight,” Skatrud said. “I thought we competed better but had a really rough stretch there midway through the second half and weren’t able to recover.”
Owen Paddock led the Elks with 14 points. Ryan Paddock had 12 and Moore finished with 11.
“They did a good job attacking our zone,” Ben McCormick said. “That’s why we got out of it in the second half.
“We switched to a man, and they stepped up and got the stops we needed,” the head coach said.
Becher scored all of his 10 points in the second half.
“He took the ball to the basket a few times with his matchups,” Ben McCormick said. “He played really well.”
McCormick also praised the defensive effort of junior Lance Thomas down the stretch.
“He gave us a good burst of energy,” the head coach said.
The Cougars return to Big Eight Conference action Friday night when they play host to Sun Prairie West. Tipoff is set for 7:15 p.m.
JANESVILLE CRAIG 69, ELKHORN 55
Elkhorn (55)—T. Forster 2-1-5, Georgalas 1-1-3, Moore 5-0-11, R. Paddock 4-2-12, O. Paddock 5-3-14, Texidor 0-2-2, Meinel 3-0-8. Totals 20-9-55.
Janesville Craig (69)—Clark 2-0-6, McCormick 4-0-11, Claas 1-1-3, Bertagnoli 3-1-7, Becher 3-4-10, Chrostowski 1-0-2, Zink 0-2-2, Tyler 2-1-5, Hughes 10-3-23. Totals 26-12-69.
Halftime—JC 33-29. 3-point goals—E 6 (R. Paddock 2, Meinel 2, Moore, O. Paddock), JC 5 (McCormick 3, Clark 2). Missed free throws—E 3, JC 4. Total fouls—E 16, JC 11.