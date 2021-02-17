ORFORDVILLE
Those studying Orfordville Parkview boxscores this season will notice one statline consistently popping off the page: The column, points. The player, Tyler Oswald.
Oswald went over 1,000 for his prep career when the Vikings beat Iowa-Grant in a WIAA Division 4 tournament opener Tuesday.
Oswald is averaging more than 22 points per game and was held to single digits just once this year. He scored a season-best 35 points in the second game of the season against Williams Bay, and has at least 20 points in each of his last five games as the Vikings prep for a tough draw in a regional semifinal Friday at Cuba City.
Parkview coach Don Wendt said Oswald’s consistency has been critical to his team’s success.
“He’s a leader on the team and he knows how to create shots,” Wendt said. “He’s also gotten to the point where he knows when to take the shots, which is huge in being a point guard. In some cases, he’ll get his points quietly. He’ll end up with 24 just by doing his job. He knows it’s his last year here, and he’s trying to finish it strong.”
Oswald was quick to credit his teammates for this season’s success.
“I’ve been trying to look for a good shot every time, and my teammates do set me up a lot,” Oswald said. “They are always looking for that extra pass to get me open, and they set good screens.”
Oswald said that while his success this season has been enjoyable, he’s also grateful to simply have a season.
“It’s been great this year,” Oswald said. “We were all really worried we weren’t going to get to have anything, so even to have one game was great. To be able to play with my friends one last year, and to have a good amount of success while doing so, that’s been great. Our record doesn’t always show it, but we’ve had a nice season.”
The Vikings carry a 10-11 mark into Friday’s game, but they have lost several close games that could have led to a more impressive record. Leadership, in good times and bad, has been a strength.
“Being a leader is something I take really seriously,” Oswald said. “I make sure everyone is on the same page, ready for the games. When we take it seriously during the week, we play well in the games, and winning games is the best feeling you can have.”
Oswald said hard work has been the key to his success.
“It just comes down to reps,” Oswald said. “I put in so many reps in the summer in the gym, just getting in wherever I can, working at home. This summer I played travel ball for the Rockford Wildcats, and that was a great experience playing high-level competition. It was probably the best summer I’ve had.”
The best summer has turned into the best season for Oswald, who is now officially over 1,000 points and still counting into Friday night.