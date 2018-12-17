ORFORDVILLE
When the offense is clicking, Mike Striegl and his players feel like they can hang with just about any opponent on any night.
When the shots are not falling, however, Orfordville Parkview’s boys basketball team might suffer through some long nights.
Such was the case Monday night, when the Vikings made just 3 of 21 3-point attempts against visiting Deerfield. The Demons used some solid outside shooting of their own and an early run in the second half to hand Parkview its first Trailways South Conference loss, 83-64.
Both teams are now 3-3 overall and 2-1 in league play.
“It’s just a learning process,” said Striegl, whose team had averaged 95 points per game during a three-game winning streak heading into Monday night. “We’ve got so many weapons, but we’re either all in or we’re not.”
The Vikings turned to their inside game to build an early advantage. They led 13-5 just over four minutes into the game and were still ahead 22-17 midway through the half.
The Demons took over from there. A 10-0 run that included a pair of 3-pointers gave them the lead for good, and that spurt eventually stretched to 18-3, giving them a quick double-digit lead.
Deerfield made 6 of 11 3-pointers in the first half and 10 of 20 overall. All four of its second-half deep shots were made in the opening six minutes to keep Parkview at bay.
“Our defense hurt us tonight,” Striegl said. “We did pretty good hedging and helping the helper, but they kind of reacted to the hedge.
“As a group, we’ve just got to figure it out. We can’t let up on the intensity. We’ve got to keep going.”
The Demons rattled off an 11-0 run in less than three minutes to see their lead balloon to 21, 67-46, with 9:38 remaining.
Parkview got back within 13 points twice but never any closer. Aydon Campbell and Eli Hoscheit each scored 17 points for the Vikings.
Senior Wills Manning scored 18 of his game-high 28 points to lead that second-half surge. The Demons shot better than 45 percent from the field and scored 20 second-chance points.
Striegl said improving defense and intensity are two of his team’s key goals moving forward, but he remains optimistic about his senior-laden group.
“We’ve just got so much firepower that if we’re on,” Striegl said, “there aren’t many teams that can play with us offensively.”
Parkview hosts Durand in a nonconference game Friday night.
DEERFIELD 83, PARKVIEW 64
Deerfield (83)—Manning 10-6-28, Mathwig 2-0-6, Knapp 7-2-20, Haak 7-2-18, Bonsour 1-2-4, Vander Grinten 3-1-7. Totals: 30-13-83.
Parkview (64)—Meza 2-0-4, Oswald 1-2-5, Campbell 5-7-15, Hoscheit 8-0-17, Balch 2-1-6, Burns 0-1-1, Tracy 3-1-7, Crane 3-1-7. Totals: 24-13-64.
Deerfield 39 44—83
Orfordville Parkview 32 32—64
3-point goals—Deerfield 10 (Knapp 4, Manning 2, Mathwig 2, Haak 2), Parkview 3 (Oswald, Hoscheit, Balch). Free throws missed—Deerfield 5, Parkview 4. Total fouls—Deerfield 18, Parkview 16.
